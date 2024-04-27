Where The Original Famous Cars From Movies And TV Shows Are Today

When people affectionately look back on their favorite movies and shows, quite often, it's not just the fine acting or a twist in the tale they think about. Sometimes, it's the setting or the special effects, a moment of dialog or the emotional impact of a scene. However, sometimes it's the props, and the most memorable props are often the vehicles. It could be the Hogwarts Express from "Harry Potter" or Arnold Schwarzenegger's Harley-Davidson Fat Boy in "Terminator 2." Vehicle nostalgia could even stretch to the pirate ship from "The Goonies" or the Millennium Falcon in "Star Wars."

Today, however, we are looking at cars and where those original cars are today. The most memorable ones are arguably as important to plot development as the characters. "The Fast and the Furious" would be a silly movie without them, and an absence of the outlandish vehicles in "Mad Max" would result in a dystopian world with much less visual impact. The enduring legacy evoked by movie cars gives us something to look back on. Who could forget that first glimpse of the Batmobile when it roared onto the big screen back in 1989? Or even the Mystery Machine from "Scooby-Doo" if we want to go down the animated path.

Beyond that, the post-filming tales of these cars are often just as captivating as the movie plots. With the utmost apologies to those whose personal favorite has been omitted, let's find out where some of the original famous cars from movies and TV shows are today.