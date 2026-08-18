10 Power Tools That Are Ideal For DIY Beginners
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Beginners entering the world of DIY renovations and repairs have a lot of learning ahead of them. Getting into the swing of things isn't always easy, not least because many jobs demand a new tool purchase when you're just getting started. Every tool appears to be a great option, and the marketing language used by all the major tool brands make it seem like you need to buy everything — especially the newest tools available, at that.
Realistically, it's a bad idea to invest in a state-of-the-art circular saw, hammer drill, or sander early on in your journey. First, the price of a premium tool can be astronomically higher than a budget-friendly one. Saving money on tools is always a good idea, especially for buyers who will be using their gear to solve small issues around the house or pulling them out sparingly for building projects of limited scope. There'll be plenty of time to upgrade your DIY setup, but in the early days, getting all the gear you need is more important.
Looking for beginner-friendly power tools is also important because these tend to feature slightly lower power outputs, more streamlined functionality, and an easier user experience. This makes potentially dangerous tools a little safer while you build the confidence you need to expand your horizons and start tackling even bigger projects.
Warrior 12V 3/8-inch Drill Kit
The Warrior 12V 3/8-Inch Drill Kit is a good starting point for a beginner looking to get into DIY. This is a highly rated cordless drill running on a smaller battery system. This gives it a fairly small size on the whole, reducing fatigue when used. The tool weighs 2.6 pounds and comes in at 7.75 inches. Perhaps more importantly, the kit including the drill, a battery, and a charger will run you $20 at Harbor Freight, making it an incredibly approachable option for drilling and fastening. A drill you can rely on is one of the first purchases you should make when building up a home toolkit capable of handling basic renovations and repairs.
This model is not suitable for heavy-duty drilling applications, but it will serve you well in routine tasks across the board. It delivers a max torque of 132 in-lb and 550 rpm of max speed, so it's more than capable of delivering enough force to deal with simple tasks. It operates with 12 clutch positions so it can deliver the right amount of force required without going overboard and making the drill more complicated than it needs to be. It also features a keyless chuck and a variable speed trigger.
Craftsman V20 Variable Speed Jigsaw
Once you have basic drilling and driving needs covered, it's time to look for a saw, and the most versatile handheld saw you can pick up for cutting timber is the jigsaw. Jigsaws allow you to make straight cross and rip cuts, but also feature the ability to carve wavy lines in a workpiece. This is something circular saws and other options can't match. Similarly, the jigsaw is a more nuanced tool whereas a circular saw delivers far more force to the workpiece and can therefore be harder to handle, while also introducing a bit more danger into the mix. The jigsaw is the clear choice for beginners seeking versatile cutting power that's easy to contain and leverage.
The Craftsman V20 Variable Speed Jigsaw is a $71.88 purchase on Amazon. For a kit variant with a 2.0Ah battery and a charger, you're looking at a price tag of $189. There are also corded options, including from Craftsman, that will reduce the price, but doing away with the cord on a jigsaw makes it easy to use in any environment you can bring it to. The tool features three orbital positions and a maximum blade speed of 2,500 SPM, alongside a variable speed trigger. It also features a beveling shoe that allows for cuts of up to 45 degrees for angled finish work. The saw works with both T and U shank blades and features a comfortable handle grip and a dust blower, to clear debris from the cut line for enhanced visibility.
Kobalt Compact 10-Inch 15 Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw
Kobalt is an in-house brand owned by Lowe's. The toolmaker offers a range of quality DIY-grade power and hand tools, and in many cases it provides a versatile blend of function and good pricing. The Kobalt Compact 10-Inch 15 Amp Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw is a great example of this. Listed at Lowe's for $289, it's a corded tool that offers just enough features to grow with you without feeling overwhelming as you find your bearings. It utilizes a 10-inch blade that you'll grow out of eventually, but which offers more than enough cutting capacity for simple DIY projects. It can handle a 3.5-inch cut depth at both 90 and 45 degrees, allowing the saw to cut through 2x12 and 2x8 lumber at these positions, respectively.
The rail system uses linear bearings to make its movement smooth and consistent, miter cuts go between 55 degrees left and 60 degrees right (with ten stops at common angles), and it can bevel to 48 degrees in either direction. This might seem like overkill, but these are all useful features. The ability to bevel and miter in either direction, for example, means that you won't have to fiddle around with your workpiece as much, since you can just move and rotate the saw. The Kobalt miter saw also includes fairly sizable wings that extend outward to better hold boards in place.
Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium Screwdriver Kit is an installation wizard. It features a pivoting head that allows you to make it either inline or as a pistol grip. The result is a unit that access awkward or recessed workspaces, and it features dual LEDs positioned on the driving head to enhance visibility. The tool is part of the Ryobi USB Lithium system, which offers small tools that still deliver plenty of capability. This unit comes with a battery, a charging cable, and two bits, all for $50.
In its inline format, the tool measures 9.4 inches, and it runs on a 4V/2Ah battery. The tool weighs less than one pound and delivers a maximum rotational speed of 200 rpm while producing 55 in-lb of torque. This is not enough torque for any kind of heavy-duty installation, but this is not a tool designed for that kind of work. Instead, the Ryobi screwdriver offers a solid option for things like disassembling gadgets and electronics, building flat pack furniture, and handling basic repair tasks around the house. This is a small lightweight option that can replace manual screwdriving to add plenty of speed and efficiency to your workflow.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Orbital Detail Sander
Milwaukee's M12 portable productivity system features a wide range of small tools that still perform well at their tasks. One interesting option in this line than home renovators might want to consider is the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Orbital Detail Sander, sold for $159. This is not a standard orbital sander, and instead fits better into corners and strange edges that you might experience in the house or on a workpiece. This is an ideal option for sanding paint off of things like banisters or cabinet doors, thanks to its triangle-shaped sanding head that's easy to fit into the corners.
The tool weighs 1.3 pounds and features a low vibration rating, which should help keep your hand from fatiguing or feeling a tingling sensation over lengthy use. It offers a 1.5mm orbit diameter that delivers a scratch-free surface finish that can be stained directly without any additional preparation. It utilizes a variable speed trigger and a lock-on button. This is a bare tool, meaning it doesn't include a battery, but it does ship with a few sanding pads and other accessories that will get you started right away, so long as you already have an M12 battery in your toolbox.
Dremel 3100 Variable Speed 1.2 Amp Multipurpose Rotary Tool Kit
The Dremel 3100 Variable Speed 1.2 Amp Multipurpose Rotary Tool Kit is a formidable addition to a tool collection aimed at delivering fine finishing details and handling crafting duties alongside renovation projects. The kit comes with a wide range of attachments, including engraving, polishing, and sanding bits, for a total price of $60 (tool included). The Dremel is a corded tool featuring a 1.2 amp motor and delivering speeds ranging from a slow 2,000 rpm all the way up to 35,000 rpm, for the most demanding tasks.
The tool features a 360-degree grip zone along its ergonomic body, making handling the tool comfortable and convenient. Meanwhile, an "innovative ventilation system" is supposed to prevent heat buildup and make the machine cooler and quieter.
The kit comes with a case, and the motor runs on replaceable brushes that are relatively easy to access and swap out. This won't be a concern for quite some time among most users (brushed motors can still last a while), but eventually a brush swap will be necessary, providing an opportunity to grow your skill as a tool maintainer.
Bauer 20V 18 Gauge Cordless Brad Nailer
A brad nailer is a great multipurpose fastening solution that can secure workpieces permanently when working with lighter materials, or temporarily with heavier objects. This is a solid option for trim work and other decorative elements around the house, although a more capable DIYer will want to start branching out into nailer types beyond brads, including finish, pin and framing nailers. The brad nailer stands as a middle-of-the-road option that can handle lots of nailing applications well.
The Bauer 20V 18 Gauge Cordless Brad Nailer comes from an in-house Harbor Freight brand and retails for $120 from the outlet. This is a bare tool, so you'll have to buy a battery separately, but it acts as a solid starting point for anyone looking to bring a nailing solution into their collection. The unit can handle fasteners ranging from 3/4 of an inch to two inches and it weighs 5.7 pounds.
The tool can drive up to 60 nails per minute, and being a power tool, it needs no compressor or pressurized gas. It features a tool-free depth of drive adjustment that allows you to sink fasteners to your desired depth with ease while also utilizing a simple switch trigger to swap between contact actuation and sequential fire. The tool's narrow body allows for easier access to difficult spots as well as improved visibility when lining up the nail before squeezing the trigger.
Craftsman V20 Leaf Blower Kit
A leaf blower is an important outdoor power tool, as it can seriously speed up your cleanup tasks after mowing the lawn or tackling other outdoor maintenance jobs. But a leaf blower can also be important for jobsite management, especially during lengthy cutting tasks that produce a significant amount of sawdust and small debris from off cuts. Having the ability to quickly clean up after the job is done allows you to avoid the headache of diligently sweeping all of this material and trying to manage disposal by hand.
The Craftsman V20 Leaf Blower Kit comes with a 4.0Ah battery and charger, and the whole set has a price of $99. The tool produces blowing forces of up to 90 mph and 200 CFM, which is a decent performance. There are leaf blowers out there that create far more power, but for routine cleanup tasks around a yard, this is plenty. The tool's 5-pound weight makes it easy to carry and use, and it features a nozzle scraper that helps remove debris that's stuck inside the tool.
Ridgid 18V SubCompact Impact Driver Kit
Ridgid is a solid tool brand with an exclusivity deal in place with Home Depot. This means you'll find lots of Ridgid gear at the outlet but slim pickings elsewhere. Ridgid tools also come with good warranties and tool service coverage. At $130, the Ridgid 18V SubCompact Impact Driver Kit is a valuable option that can get you started within the Ridgid battery platform at a great price while adding a crucial tool to your arsenal. An impact driver is used to fasten screws and other components, and it produces significantly more force than your drill. This makes it ideal for securing things to hardened material like brick or block, and it's also useful when handling large timber workpieces.
Even if you don't plan on tackling heavy-duty projects early on in your DIY career, having both a drill and an impact driver on hand allows you to perform both functions without having to swap bits all the time while handling tasks that require both drilling and driving.
This tool delivers 1,850 in-lb of maximum torque and includes three speed modes and a self-tapping function to prevent overdriving and stripping screws. It features a quick release ¼-inch hex chuck and is significantly lighter and smaller than the standard Ridgid model. The tool weighs just 1.72 pounds and delivers a maximum speed of 2,900 rpm. The kit comes with a tool bag as well as a 2.0Ah battery and a charger, allowing you to get going right away.
Ryobi One+ 10-ounce Adhesive Gun Kit
An electric caulking gun may not seem like a tool that's particularly important as you start your DIY journey. It's entirely possible to get by with a basic, manual alternative for less than $10, as these are widely available at every hardware store. Dropping $129 on the Ryobi ONE+ 18V 10 oz. Adhesive Gun Kit may feel a little frivolous, but your forearms will thank you for making that decision, especially early in your DIY adventure.
A standard caulking gun works fine, but the strength required to continuously squeeze out adhesive or caulk becomes very taxing after just a short time using the tool. An electric alternative takes away this physical demand and allows you to focus solely on a precise application, improving your speed and the end result you're able to achieve.
This model from Ryobi comes with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger. It delivers up to 500 pounds of push force that can easily churn through even thick materials and provides and onboard puncture tool as well as variable pressure control settings to help manage the flow you require.
Methodology
I have personal experience with each of these types of tools and have used numerous options within each category, sometimes including the specific model listed. All of these tools include features that are easy to use and great for a DIYer or early stage tool users who may not need specialized or nuanced functionality that complicates the experience.
Moreover, all these tools are relatively inexpensive compared to other options in their categories. Each one has been rated by at least 100 buyers with a four-star rating average or better.