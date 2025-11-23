Here's What Happens To The Motors In Old Brushed Power Tools

To get the most from a brushed power tool, the key is to take proper care of it so it doesn't break down any quicker than it needs to. Some of these maintenance tips are quite simple, such as keeping your tools clean and storing them in appropriate, manufacturer-recommended environments — within safe temperature and moisture levels and out of direct sunlight. Others pertain specifically to when the tool is in use. It's never good to overwork a power tool, either running it too hard for too long or trying to force it through jobs it's not equipped for. You also don't want to subject your tool to a fluctuating power source, like a dying battery, a wall outlet with poor wiring, or an outlet prone to surges. These contribute to internal damage.

If it's too late to implement these tips, there's more you can do once a brush tool breaks down. While carbon brushes can't be repaired, they can be replaced. So long as you know what you're doing, you have the right parts and tools for the job, and you take the proper safety precautions, this shouldn't take too long. You also need to be aware of the type of brushed motor you have, as they have different layouts and components that will affect how repairs are done. Of course, if you're not comfortable with such tasks, there's no shame in shopping around for replacement tools instead, avoiding the cost of parts and the risk of injury from a botched repair.

There are plenty of power tools out there that don't require much maintenance, though brushed power tools aren't quite among them. They need to be well-maintained to last as long as possible, fending off their self-imposed demise.