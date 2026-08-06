15 Essential Apple Watch Features For Your Next International Trip

It's not hard to blame people who don't have their documents on hand when they get to the ticket counter or customs and immigration, because there are so many documents to keep track of. Boarding passes, passports, proof of onward travel, you know the rest. Your Apple Watch can take care of the most important ones by keeping them ready on your wrist while your hands are busy with luggage.

For one, you can add your boarding pass to the Apple Watch. Use your iPhone to add it before arriving at the airport. Choose the "Add to Apple Wallet" icon that appears in the pass's email. From then on, the pass will be available in the Wallet app on your Apple Watch, and it may appear automatically in the Smart Stack. Airport officials can scan it instead of making you dig out your iPhone. You'll be able to add almost any QR-code-based pass in the upcoming watchOS 27, such as event and location tickets.

Digital ID, a digital version of your U.S. passport that can be used at over 250 U.S. airports, is another cool use of the Watch's Wallet app. Although it can't yet be used for international travel, you may be able to use it for connecting flights to an international airport before leaving the country. Definitely make sure you create it well in advance of your trip. On your iPhone, tap the plus button in the Wallet app, then Digital ID under "Driver's License or ID Cards." It may take some time to be approved.