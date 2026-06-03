5 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your iPhone's Weather App

Ask for weather apps for iPhone, and you'll get dozens of recommendations. Some stand out with unique features you won't find elsewhere, like checking weather along your driving route. The problem is a lot of these include paid subscriptions for their best features, and there's one free app you already have that can probably do 99% of what you want: iPhone's Weather app. The weather app may not always have the best weather predictions, but it's shockingly good for being ad- and subscription-free software.

Being an Apple app, it looks very sleek, adhering to the brand's minimalistic interface, and — you would think — offers nothing substantial beyond that glossy exterior. You'd be wrong, as some of the best features of the iPhone Weather app are not immediately obvious.

Whether you're a long-time user of Apple's Weather app or someone who's barely touched it, these are the software's best-kept secrets, plus a couple of somewhat hidden extra functionalities. These recommendations assume that you're updated to the latest version of iOS.