Yes, There Is An App That Allows You To Check Weather Along A Driving Route

Whether you're finally getting around to going on your bucket list road trip to one of the world's essential grand touring sites or simply trying to get ahead of a storm on your morning commute, knowing what weather is in store along the way can help you get where you're going safely and without too many surprises. If you're like most people, you already have a couple of weather apps on your phone and use Google Maps or Waze to avoid traffic jams — these tools have a big shortcoming: they won't tell you what kind of weather you'll run into along your driving route. While apps like these may be enough to help you get from point A to point B most of the time, they don't quite get the job done when it comes to forecasting real-time weather conditions along an entire route, especially when you need to get the timing right and safety is on the line.

Checking your weather app's chance of rain percentage can help you get an idea of what's happening in your current location, but it won't tell you if there's a downpour awaiting you two hours into your drive or if you'll encounter snow just before you get to your destination. The Drive Weather app, available for iOS and Android, changes all that by letting you see how the forecast changes mile by mile and even hour by hour based on your exact route and planned departure time. While Drive Weather won't replace your GPS app, it does give you a clear view of forecast conditions for your entire drive. Plus, it works with Apple CarPlay, so you can check weather updates without reaching for your phone. The app is free with an optional paid version that unlocks additional features.

