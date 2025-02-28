How Do Apps Like Waze & Google Maps Avoid Traffic Jams & Accidents?

Since its launch in 2005, Google Maps has evolved significantly and now there are a variety of Google Maps features. It's one of those apps you'll almost always find on someone's smartphone, and that's because it's so helpful. Not only you can enter a location and get directions there, but the app also tells you if there's traffic congestion on your route and informs you of any accidents along the way.

Google Maps isn't the only app that offers these features. Waze, a navigation app that's both a Google Maps competitor and a Google subsidiary, also provides them, along with other alerts, such as telling you where police, speed cameras, and other important road conditions are present.

But how do navigation apps like these detect traffic jams and accidents? As it turns out, Google Maps and Waze use crowdsourcing and user reports to identify them so you can avoid them.