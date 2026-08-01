12 Ryobi Home Improvement Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection

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Spend a little too long perusing the shelves of your local home improvement retailer and it's all too easy to end up with a cart full of items and, as a result, a bigger bill than you bargained for. It's especially easy when you're a fan of a brand like Ryobi, which offers tools and accessories in a huge range of segments, from cleaning tools you might not have realized you needed to Link storage products to keep all of your new purchases in one place.

There's no guarantee that the products you purchase will end up being all that useful either, especially if they're among the Ryobi tools that most buyers would be better off steering clear of. Any brand will have a few items in its lineup that aren't as good as they're advertised to be, and Ryobi is no exception, but the good news is that there's a pretty reliable way to sort the duds from the bargains.

An army of reviewers on Home Depot's website have left their thoughts about all of their latest purchases, and tools that rack up a high number of consistently positive reviews are among the safest bets to spend your money on. These 12 home improvement tools from Ryobi all boast impressively high ratings, and since they're all under $75, they won't wreck your budget either.