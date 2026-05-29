5 Ryobi Yard Tools Users Say You Should Steer Clear Of

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Keeping your yard in shape can be a lot of work, so you want to make sure you have good tools from a quality brand that you can rely on. One of the more popular options out there is the Home Depot-affiliated manufacturer, Ryobi. The brand has hundreds of gardening and landscaping products available, ranging from corded and gas-powered tools to cordless options that run on Ryobi's USB Lithium, 18V, 40V, and 80V battery systems. The sheer size of the library of tools is one of the biggest selling points for the brand, as it means that you will have plenty of options available once you commit to a battery system. Better yet, Ryobi releases new tools for your garage and yard year after year.

Ryobi isn't exactly known for making the most powerful tools on the market, but it is extremely popular in the DIY community due to its high cost-to-performance ratio. Fans have claimed that these green tools will give you 90% of the performance offered by premium brands at half the price.

That said, even the best cordless yard tool brands miss the mark from time to time, and some of these tools might not be as good as others. Ryobi products rarely fall below 4 stars on the Home Depot website, so one that dips into the mid-3s is a pretty strong indicator that there might be some kind of issue that buyers would want to steer clear of. By taking a look at Ryobi's lowest-rated yard tools and seeing what users have had to say about them, you can get a better idea about which of the company's products are best avoided and why.