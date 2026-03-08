15 New Ryobi Tools For Your Garage And Yard In 2026
One of the key things that sets Ryobi apart from many of its power tool competitors is the wide range of tools you can use with the same set of batteries. The brand's most popular lines include everything from its fan favorite power tools to lesser-known — but still very useful — cleaning tools. It also offers a wide range of tools aimed at getting jobs done in your yard and garage, and it periodically updates its lineup with new additions and fresh versions of existing tools.
Ryobi launches new tools so frequently that it can be easy to miss a few if you're not always tuned into the brand's launch list. So far, 2026 has seen plenty of new launches, with these 15 products among the most notable. Each one is listed as a new product or is coming soon at the time of writing, and each one should be just as useful as fans of Ryobi have come to expect.
Ryobi USB Lithium Pruning Shears Kit
We previously included Ryobi's USB Lithium pruning shears on our roundup of the most exciting new Ryobi products launching in 2026. At the time of writing, they're still listed as coming soon, with pricing details yet to be released. Ryobi says that the shears have ample power and a long battery life, with the 2Ah battery able to provide enough juice for around 450 cuts on a full charge. Helpfully, the brand has bundled the shears, battery, and charging cable into a kit, so you'll have everything you need, even if you're new to the USB Lithium line of tools.
Unlike Ryobi's 18-volt One+ tool line, which is usually covered by a three-year warranty, most USB Lithium tools come with a two-year warranty. However, there's nothing to suggest that the latter line will be any less durable than the brand's 18-volt tools. They should be capable too, with Ryobi claiming that the pruning shears can deal with branches up to ⅜ inch in diameter. When the tool isn't in use, the included 2Ah battery also doubles up as a power bank to charge smartphones, tablets, and other small electronic devices, which can be connected via the USB-C port.
Ryobi 40V HP 17 Inch Attachment Capable String Trimmer
Ryobi has offered a line of cordless string trimmers for a long time now, but the latest and greatest iteration promises several key improvements. The 40-Volt HP 17-inch attachment capable string trimmer is both versatile and powerful, with Ryobi claiming that it's better than a 32cc gas trimmer. According to the brand, it's not only more powerful, but it's significantly quieter to boot. That power can be reduced in favor of prolonged battery life thanks to the tool's dual-speed switch, and the cutting swatch is also adjustable between 15 and 17 inches.
The trimmer is also compatible with Ryobi's Expand-It attachment line, which includes gutter blowers, brush cutters, edgers, and even a powered rubber broom. Once you've bought the trimmer, you'll be able to use any Expand-It attachment without needing a new power head or battery pack. If you already have more than enough battery packs in your arsenal of Ryobi tools, the trimmer can be bought as a standalone tool for $189. However, if you're looking to stock up on extra packs or you're new to the 40-volt battery line, the tool is also available as part of a kit with a 4Ah battery and a charger for $249.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Shear/Shrubber
If you're trimming a large hedge, you'll need a suitable hedge trimmer. However, if you just need to trim a couple of wayward branches or you're trimming a smaller bush, the Ryobi 18-Volt One+ HP compact shear/shrubber might be a more convenient option. It's a lot less unwieldy for smaller jobs than a hedge trimmer, but it still packs enough grunt to get jobs done fast. Its shrubbing blade clocks in at just eight inches, and so it's easy to get into awkward corners or precisely trim a branch or two, yet Ryobi says a fully charged 2Ah battery will provide half an hour of runtime.
The tool will be available as part of a kit with the aforementioned 2Ah battery and a charger, although at the time of writing, that kit isn't yet available at retailers. However, the standalone tool has already launched with a retail price of $99. Along with the tool itself, buyers get both a shrubbing blade and a four-inch shearing blade, as well as a sheath and a scabbard to safely store and carry the tool. Like virtually all 18-volt One+ tools, the shear/shrubber is covered by a three-year Ryobi warranty.
Ryobi 2100 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
Not all of Ryobi's most notable new releases are cordless tools. Its 2100 PSI 1.2 GPM pressure washer is also worth highlighting, since it's great for a wide range of jobs. It's reasonably priced, too, at $199, though buyers who don't need its cleaning power can find an even cheaper new Ryobi pressure washer below. The brand says that the 2100 PSI tool is best suited to cleaning decking, fencing, and sidewalk paving, as well as blasting dirt and grime off windows.
It's a tool designed for top cleaning performance, but since there's no low-power mode, it's not ideal for more delicate jobs. Buyers looking for the ideal car cleaning pressure washer will want to look elsewhere in Ryobi's range. Even if it might be too powerful for a few tasks, it should still be one corded tool that's well worth the hassle for anyone looking to clean up their yard or house in a hurry.
Ryobi 40V HP 800 CFM Whisper Series Blower Kit
The Ryobi 40-Volt HP 800 CFM Whisper Series blower won its category in the 2025 Pro Tool Innovation Awards, with judges praising its low operating noise levels, plentiful features, and long warranty. That warranty is the same one that covers many 40-volt Ryobi tools, and it sees coverage stretch for half a decade after your original purchase. Evidently, Ryobi is confident that the blower is tough enough to withstand years of use, and given that it delivers up to 800 cubic feet per minute of airflow, buyers will certainly have plenty of reason to keep using it.
For reference, it delivers more airflow than many of the most powerful electric leaf blowers from rival big brands, yet it still isn't actually the most powerful blower that Ryobi offers. All this power doesn't come cheap, and a kit that includes the blower, an 8Ah 40-volt battery, and a charger will set buyers back $349. Anyone who already has a suitable battery and charger to hand can save money and purchase the standalone tool for $229.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Hybrid 9 Inch Oscillating Fan
If you're looking to cool down your garage or workspace, Ryobi's range of fans and misters might be worth a look. The brand offers a range of cooling tools, both big and small, and one of the newest additions to that range is the 18-Volt One+ HP hybrid nine-inch oscillating fan. The "hybrid" in the name refers to the fact that the fan can either be run using an 18-Volt One+ battery pack or a power cord. If it's the latter, you'll be able to enjoy unlimited runtime, but with a 6Ah 18-Volt One+ battery, Ryobi claims runtime should stretch to around 23 hours.
The fan is part of Ryobi's Whisper Series, which means it'll run quieter than similar fans of its size and power. According to the brand, it generates just 57 dBA when running — that's only slightly more than the average household refrigerator. Despite the hushed soundtrack you'll hear when it's on, the fan doesn't compromise on cooling power. It's rated to deliver up to 1,200 cubic feet per minute of airflow, and its head can oscillate 120 degrees to cool a wider area if needed.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP 10 Inch Chainsaw
A refreshed version of one of Ryobi's outdoor power tool essentials is set to drop imminently at retailers, and the brand claims it's even better than before. The 18-Volt One+ HP 10 Inch chainsaw is capable of cutting logs and branches up to eight inches in diameter, and Ryobi says that it will be able to make 70 cuts with a fully charged 4Ah battery. The tool will be available both in standalone form and as part of a kit with a 4Ah battery and a charger, but at the time of writing, prices for either option haven't been confirmed.
In SlashGear's comparison of major chainsaw brands, Ryobi earned a respectable mid-pack score but fell a little short of the best-in-class. However, with this latest chainsaw, Ryobi claims a 30% improvement in cutting speed compared to earlier iterations. That might make it a more compelling option compared to the competition, though its pricing will ultimately make or break its appeal.
Ryobi USB Lithium Detail Scrubber Kit
Some people find great enjoyment in carefully cleaning their home's interior and exterior, while for others, it's little more than a tiresome but necessary chore. Whichever camp you're in, Ryobi's USB Lithium detail scrubber kit might be a welcome addition to your toolkit.
It retails for $39.97 and includes the scrubber, a scour pad, a medium-bristle brush, a hard-bristle brush, and a 2Ah battery and charging cable. That's a lot of kit for the price, but if you need more attachments, Ryobi also offers several additional brush heads, all sold separately.
Scrubbing grout, plastics, or ceramics is inherently a messy job and will likely require plenty of water to wash away any dislodged grime. You might even need to dip the tool into water to continue cleaning temporarily, but thanks to the scrubber's IPX7 rating, temporary submersion won't damage it.
Ryobi 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
Above, we covered one of Ryobi's latest launches, a 2100 PSI pressure washer. It retails for just under $200 and offers the power to clean a variety of outdoor surfaces, but anyone who doesn't need all that power might want to consider the 1800 PSI 1.2 GPM pressure washer instead. It's also a fresh release from the brand but it's much cheaper, retailing for $99.
It still packs enough power to clean decking and windows, and it's suitable for cleaning garden furniture too. The carry handle makes it easy to haul around the yard for quick, simple cleaning jobs, but the 20-foot hose should give you a wide cleaning radius for bigger tasks. After you've ticked off all the items on your job list, the washer will be easy to store too, since it's compatible with Ryobi's Link garage wall mounts.
Alongside the tool, Ryobi also throws in a pair of quick-connect nozzles and a soap applicator. When they're not in use, the nozzles can be stored onboard the tool. Much like Ryobi's cordless tools, the corded 1800 PSI washer is covered by a three-year limited warranty.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP 18 Inch Single-Stage Snow Blower Kit
Whether you're fighting fit or a little too out of shape to safely shovel snow, Ryobi's range of snow blowers might be a welcome addition to your garage when the worst of winter arrives. One of the brand's latest snow blower kits is the 18-Volt One+ HP 18-Inch single-stage snow blower kit, which retails for $529. It features the blower, two 6Ah batteries, and two 18-volt chargers. With both of those 6Ah batteries fully charged, the blower should be able to clear 15 parking spaces, according to Ryobi.
The blower can clear snow up to 13 inches deep and will cover an 18-inch-wide swath of ground in one pass. A chute throws the snow aside and can be rotated up to 180 degrees. Rather than have the hassle of keeping a gas-powered blower engine oiled and properly maintained, Ryobi fans could simply opt for cordless electric power instead. They won't lose any clearing performance if they do either, since the brand claims that the blower is comparable to a 123cc gas-powered rival.
Ryobi USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit
Cleaning hard-to-reach walls and windows can be a pain, but the Ryobi USB Lithium telescoping power scrubber promises to make those jobs easier. It offers similar scrubbing functionality to the brand's newly released detail scrubber, but, as its name suggests, its telescoping arm extends its reach by up to 47 inches. The arm can be adjusted to as little as 27 inches for less-lofty jobs.
The scrubber is only available as part of a kit and retails for $74. Ryobi includes four different scrubbing brushes in the kit, along with the tool itself, a 2Ah USB Lithium battery, and a charging cable. Just like Ryobi's other cordless power tool lines, all USB Lithium batteries are compatible with all other USB Lithium tools. Much like the brand's similar detail scrubber, the telescoping scrubber is IPX7-rated and can be safely submerged in shallow water for short periods.
Ryobi 40V HP 850 CFM Whisper Series Backpack Blower Kit
With a retail price of $629, the Ryobi 40-volt HP 850 CFM Whisper Series backpack blower kit will be overkill for most people. Unless you have a particularly large yard, one of the brand's less powerful electric blowers will suffice, but for the most demanding users, the blower packs enough power to deliver 850 cubic feet per minute of peak airflow. Air leaving the blower will be travelling at up to 180 mph.
It's very powerful then, and will be able to deal with even the most stubborn piles of leaves and debris with ease. However, it's not very loud given its power, because it's part of Ryobi's Whisper Series. That means the brand has cleverly designed the blower to be as quiet as possible, with an official noise rating of 59.7 dB. It's long lasting too, with Ryobi noting that two 8Ah batteries should be enough for more than two hours of runtime.
The kit includes both of those batteries, plus a charger alongside the blower. Confusingly, Ryobi offers different warranties on each part of the kit: the batteries and charger are covered by a three year limited warranty, while the blower ships with a five year limited warranty.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater
To make outdoor jobs during the winter months less chill-inducing, Ryobi designed the 18-volt One+ HP hybrid propane heater. It's capable of running on either 18V One+ batteries or via a power cord. Anyone who is planning on running the heater on batteries will need to buy them separately, since the heater is only available in standalone form at the time of writing. It's listed for a retail price of $301.44 and is backed by a three year warranty.
While freezing days might demand maximum heating power, the heater features an adjustable temperature control dial to conserve energy when it's not quite as cold. The heater can deliver anywhere between 75,000 and 125,000 BTU, and Ryobi claims it will heat up to 3,125 square feet of space. A propane supply will also need to be brought separately, but Ryobi does include a 15-foot propane supply hose with the tool.
Ryobi 40V HP 16 Inch Chainsaw
A 40cc gas chainsaw will be no match for Ryobi's 40-volt HP 16-inch chainsaw, at least according to its maker's claims. It'll be less hassle to maintain too since there's no need to worry about keeping a gas engine in good condition. The downside is runtime will potentially be more limited than a gas-powered chainsaw, and you'll need to have a battery on hand to power the saw in the first place. If you don't have one already, Ryobi sells the saw, a 4Ah battery, and a charger in a kit for $299. On its own, the saw costs $219.
The tool's runtime should still be enough for most users, since a fully charged battery can handle up to 60 cuts before you'll need to take a break to charge it. Its cutting capacity should also be more than up to the task, since it can handle logs and stumps up to 28 inches in diameter. Because the tool is part of Ryobi's 40-volt HP line, it comes with a five-year warranty for added peace of mind.
Ryobi 18V One+ Attachment Capable String Trimmer Kit
While Ryobi might not be the best grass trimmer brand on the market, it still has a very competitive range of trimmers in its current lineup. Recently, the brand expanded that lineup with the latest version of its 18-Volt One+ attachment-capable string trimmer kit. The trimmer can be used with the Expand-It line of attachments, as well as other universal attachments, and since it's part of Ryobi's Whisper Series, it'll be quieter than a gas trimmer.
Ryobi offers the kit with a 4Ah battery, which it claims should deliver 40 minutes of trimming. Also included is a charger to keep the battery fully juiced. As well as being quiet, the trimmer packs several useful features, including an adjustable cutting swath and a multi-speed switch. If you already have more than enough 18-volt One+ batteries, it's available as a standalone tool for $159. When it's not in use, the trimmer can be wall-mounted in your garage to save space using Ryobi's Link wall-mounting system.