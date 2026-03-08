15 New Ryobi Tools For Your Garage And Yard In 2026

One of the key things that sets Ryobi apart from many of its power tool competitors is the wide range of tools you can use with the same set of batteries. The brand's most popular lines include everything from its fan favorite power tools to lesser-known — but still very useful — cleaning tools. It also offers a wide range of tools aimed at getting jobs done in your yard and garage, and it periodically updates its lineup with new additions and fresh versions of existing tools.

Ryobi launches new tools so frequently that it can be easy to miss a few if you're not always tuned into the brand's launch list. So far, 2026 has seen plenty of new launches, with these 15 products among the most notable. Each one is listed as a new product or is coming soon at the time of writing, and each one should be just as useful as fans of Ryobi have come to expect.