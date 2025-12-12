According To The American Heart Association, You May Be Too Out Of Shape To Safely Shovel Snow

Shoveling snow is a chore that millions of Americans have to do each year. If you live in the Midwest and the Northeast, you understand this reality sharply — perhaps even begrudgingly. Many try to make sense of the weather as best they can, following YouTube channels and using weather apps on their iPhone or smartphone in order to stay ahead of nasty storms and heavy snowfall. Still, when your town is in the eye of the storm and the snowfall becomes significant, you have no choice but to dig out with shovels and clear out your walkways and driveways. However, according to the American Heart Association, some may actually be unfit to shovel snow safely after a storm. This seemingly mundane household chore can be the trigger for cardiac events in certain individuals.

Sure, there are other dangers like slipping on ice and injuring yourself, but the sudden, intense demand on the heart while aggressively shoveling can also be risky in and of itself. In fact, it is estimated that hundreds of Americans die each winter during or soon after snow removal activities. Shoveling snow can be demanding on the heart, especially for people who aren't used to strenuous physical activity. Before you grab a shovel this winter, it's important to understand how this task can be especially dangerous for certain individuals.