Don't Want To Spend Too Much Time Shoveling Snow This Year? Try This Instead

People dread winter for many reasons, and high on that list is the constant need to shovel snow away from their surroundings. It's a cold, time-consuming, and energy-depleting job. Before you start looking up tips to make snow shoveling easier and more efficient, what if we told you there was a better way to keep the snow away and ditch the shovels altogether? And no, it doesn't involve using a ton of salt. Instead, the alternative we propose is laying down a tarp.

A tarp is very useful for giving shelter to anything that needs protection from the elements. That's why people have them stashed away for when the need to cover vehicles and equipment arises. Snow prevention is not part of the conventional uses of a tarp. And so, for this reason, laying them on your driveway, walkway, roof, and other surfaces you don't want snow to cover might seem like a crazy idea to your neighbours. But if you do it right, it becomes a smart idea that even they might adopt in the future.

Hold your horses, though. Before you go and grab a tarp from your garage and lay it on your driveway, you need to make sure it ticks the right boxes in terms of size, material, and thickness. Size-wise, the tarp you use should be bigger than the area you're looking to cover with it. It must also be thick enough to handle the dense, heavy snow, which is why materials like vinyl or polyethylene are best. You must then ensure the tarp's edges are strong enough to handle all the pulling and heavy lifting you're going to do with it.