3 Tips To Make Snow Shoveling Easier And More Efficient

When winter comes and snow piles up it can look magical from the window, but these conditions present brutal challenges to motorists and homeowners for months out of each year. Ice can accumulate in dangerous sheets on rooftops, steps, and roadways, extreme cold makes engine oil and diesel fuel behave strangely, and batteries die faster in the winter. To complicate things further, you often have to clear snow from your doorway, car, and elsewhere before you can even head out.

Manual shoveling is tiring at the very least and can lead to serious injuries if not done right. And even if you have one of Home Depot's best snow blowers, working in the cold and wind isn't much fun. To avoid injury while using a regular shovel, take small scoops and bend your knees to lift and toss each one. We have plenty more good advice on how to make clearing snow easier and safer, some of which you can act on before the first flakes come down.