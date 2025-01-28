8 Ways To Use A Snow Shovel (When It's Not Snowing)

If you live in a warmer region where it doesn't snow often, you've likely passed up more than one opportunity to purchase a snow shovel (not an electric snow shovel) from your local home improvement store over the years. Or you might have made your first home purchase and are looking for some tools any new homeowner can use. On the other hand, you might already have one tucked away in a shed, the corner of your garage, or hanging on a wall.

Wherever you are in the snow shovel ownership cycle, you might be wondering if it can serve a purpose even when it's not snowing. If you like tools that are useful for more than one task, you'll be interested to know that a snow shovel is capable of more than being used to clear the snow from your driveway, sidewalks, and patios. In fact, snow shovels are useful for moving a wide variety of materials with fewer shovels-full than a standard shovel, and they can serve as the basis for adding an artistic touch to your home.