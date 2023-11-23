The 5 Best Electric Snow Shovel Black Friday Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Power tools and equipment are made to make our lives easier, and motorized gear like snow blowers and electric snow shovels are no different. It would almost seem silly these days to manually trim your grass, so why should you manually clear a path or driveway after a snowstorm?
You may already own one of the best snow blowers on the market or have been thinking of buying one, but if you've got a smaller property or narrow sidewalks, you might want to consider an electric snow shovel instead. Since they are generally smaller and less powerful than full-sized snow blowers, they're ideal tools to use when clearing thinner paths where a blower may not even fit. Because they're typically lighter, you can also maneuver electric shovels around awkward terrain more easily, making them great for decks, patios, and even smaller driveways. If you want to save money, they can be cheaper than their larger cousins, especially during holiday sales like Black Friday. To make it easier to find the right discounted product for you, here are five of the best current Black Friday deals for electric snow shovels.
Ryobi 18V One+ 10-inch Snow Shovel
Ryobi has a wide range of power tools and equipment designed for nearly every home aspect, whether gardening equipment, carpentry tools, or DIY repair kits. It has several different products that are great for clearing snow off driveways and sidewalks, including multiple snow blowers. But if you're looking for a smaller electric snow shovel instead, Ryobi will still have you covered.
The Ryobi 18V One+ 10-inch Snow Shovel can run up to 20 minutes without a recharge on a 4 Ah battery and will have enough juice to throw snow 20 feet from the path you need to clear. The path it carves out is 10 inches wide and can move snow up to 6 inches deep. Since it weighs just a little over 12 pounds, you can use the ergonomic handle to quickly control and maneuver the cordless shovel without fatigue. Home Depot is currently offering Ryobi's 18V One+ 10-inch Snow Shovel for 17% off its usual cost, bringing the price down to $99. Unfortunately, the deal is for the tool only, so you'll need to spend a little extra to buy an 18V battery and charger compatible with Ryobi's One+ system if you don't already own any.
Snow Joe 24V-SS13 IonMax Cordless Snow Shovel
While it also makes well-reviewed power washers and other motorized equipment, Snow Joe specializes (as its name suggests) in cordless snow blowers, like the iON24SB-XR. It also manufactures quality electric snow shovels, including the Snow Joe 13-inch 24V-SS13 IonMax Cordless Snow Shovel. Using a 400-watt motor powered by a 24-volt battery, the 24V-SS13 IonMax can move up to 300 pounds of snow per minute. The design uses two blades and a high-impact, low-temperature paddle auger to clear a 13-by-6-inch path, throwing the snow up to 20 feet. It's not difficult to use either since it's 24.5 inches long and weighs around 16.5 pounds.
The electric shovel also stands out for its stylish signature blue finish, compared to other similar equipment from competitors that are typically orange or bright yellow/green. While it looks nice, this could be a safety hazard as brighter colors make you easier to spot on a road or driveway while clearing a path during heavy snowfall. That's something you definitely want to keep in mind if you go with the Snow Joe 24V-SS13 IonMax Cordless Snow Shovel, which is currently 19% off for Black Friday at Home Depot and available for $139. A 4 Ah battery and charger are included.
Yardforce YF1011-ESS 10 Amp Electric Snow Shovel
The Yardforce YF1011-ESS 10 Amp Electric Snow Shovel is a powerful piece of equipment with a few extra features that make it stand out from the competition. That includes attributes that make the product ideal for clearing snow at night if you have to, like an attached bright LED light that lets you see what you're doing and a low-noise motor that won't disturb your family or neighbors. The electric snow shovel can clear an 11-inch path into snow up to 6 inches deep and throw snow 20 feet. It's 50 inches in length but has an adjustable auxiliary handle to give you a comfortable grip and firmer control. Plus, it weighs less than 14 pounds.
One drawback to Yardforce's electric shovel is that it isn't cordless, so you'll need to be in the range of a power outlet to operate the 10 amp motor. If that's an issue, you may want to opt for a cordless model, but for what it's worth, the YF1011-ESS includes a power cord hook that will keep the extension cable out of the way and prevent it from accidentally unplugging while in use. The product also uses a safety button that keeps it from starting up accidentally. For Black Friday, Home Depot has a great exclusive deal that brings the price of the Yardforce YF1011-ESS 10 Amp Electric Snow Shovel down to just $54.98 — a 41% discount.
SuperHandy 20V Electric Snow Thrower Power Shovel
Using a dual curved auger blade paired with a shovel blade, the SuperHandy 20V Electric Snow Thrower Power Shovel can move up to 300 pounds of snow per minute or 5 pounds per second. Plus, it can throw snow up to 25 feet, further than most electric snow shovels in its class. It also has a 180-degree adjustable handle and a telescopic pole that can be adjusted between 46 and 54 inches in length, making the lightweight device easy and comfortable to use. Other perks to SuperHandy's model are a built-in ice scraper/remover and a polypropylene case that can withstand flying debris and other damage.
The product is a little on the smaller size, which is kind of the point when shopping for electric snow shovels over snow blowers, but you may end up preferring one that's slightly bigger — it can clear a path no larger than 10 inches wide and 5 inches deep in a single pass through. If that's enough clearance, you can purchase the SuperHandy 20V Electric Snow Thrower Power Shovel from Amazon for $79.99. That's 29% off its usual $112.49 list price.
Voltask SS-20B 20V 12-Inch Cordless Snow Shovel
The Voltask SS-20B 20V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel can move up to 350 pounds of snow per minute, clearing a path 12 inches wide and 6 inches deep. Powered by a 20V battery, it can run for 25 minutes without a recharge and toss snow 20 feet. A handy adjustable plate also allows you to adjust the shovel in 30-degree increments, giving you three different directions to aim the snow you're removing and allowing you to cut a path from either side.
It's also simple to use, utilizing a two-step quick start with a trigger handle and a safety lock designed to prevent accidents. Weighing less than 11.5 pounds, it's also easy to control thanks to its non-slip adjustable handle. One downside to the device is that it's a little pricier than other electric shovels in its class. Voltask's SS-20B 20V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel typically costs $199.99 — but Amazon is currently offering it at a 35% discount, a Black Friday deal that brings its cost down to $129.99.