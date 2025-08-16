This YouTube Channel Is How A Lot Of People Get Their Weather Information Now

It's hard to believe that YouTube is now 20 years old. What was once an exciting video platform has become just another legacy media website. However, the streaming video site still captures the attention of millions, with a robust community spanning the globe. Want to learn about the Civil War? There's a YouTube video on it. Want to know more about woodworking? Visit one of the best YouTube channels for woodworking beginners to learn about the craft. Want to get your weather updates from a non-major network, credible source? There's even a YouTube channel for that — the Severe Weather Center, hosted by Max Velocity, a degreed meteorologist who explains weather patterns that affect the continental United States.

He got his start on the streaming video platform in 2014 and has since built up quite an audience with 1.3 million subscribers as of August 2025, over 1,700 published videos, adding up to almost a quarter of a billion views. Impressive stats, especially considering Max's content isn't clickbait or meme-driven. It sits outside of the viral content hamster wheel, providing a public service rather than solely seeking clicks. And while many people these days get their weather from smartphones, where there are a ton of great weather apps available for download, some take a more 20th-century style approach where a real, live meteorologist talks to audiences.