5 Exciting Ryobi Products Coming Out In 2026

Ryobi already has a fairly large range of tools and accessories, but the brand continues to expand its lineup. Not every product may be right for you, but there were many new Ryobi tools worth adding to your toolkit that came out in 2025, and the same will likely be true for 2026. Ryobi's website and retailers like Home Depot have already created product pages for a few tools that, as of this writing in the waning days of 2025, aren't for sale yet but will likely be in the first quarter of 2026. These tools aren't confined to a single category, and at least one new product may be of interest, whether you're into gardening, landscaping, woodworking, or carpentry.

Some of these tools are different takes on pre-existing ones, which makes sense since it's pretty hard to come up with something entirely out-of-the-box that hasn't been invented yet. That means some of these newer tools come in sizes previously unavailable, including Ryobi's smallest cordless circular saw yet. Others have design changes that allow them to be used differently than before, such as a recip saw that can safely and effectively be operated one-handed.

There are also tools that were already available in one battery ecosystem but now come in another. Fans of Ryobi's USB Lithium products that aren't invested in the brand's pricier 18V One+ line, for instance, will be happy to see the addition of a popular gardening tool. Here are five new Ryobi products expected to come out in 2026.