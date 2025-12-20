5 Exciting Ryobi Products Coming Out In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi already has a fairly large range of tools and accessories, but the brand continues to expand its lineup. Not every product may be right for you, but there were many new Ryobi tools worth adding to your toolkit that came out in 2025, and the same will likely be true for 2026. Ryobi's website and retailers like Home Depot have already created product pages for a few tools that, as of this writing in the waning days of 2025, aren't for sale yet but will likely be in the first quarter of 2026. These tools aren't confined to a single category, and at least one new product may be of interest, whether you're into gardening, landscaping, woodworking, or carpentry.
Some of these tools are different takes on pre-existing ones, which makes sense since it's pretty hard to come up with something entirely out-of-the-box that hasn't been invented yet. That means some of these newer tools come in sizes previously unavailable, including Ryobi's smallest cordless circular saw yet. Others have design changes that allow them to be used differently than before, such as a recip saw that can safely and effectively be operated one-handed.
There are also tools that were already available in one battery ecosystem but now come in another. Fans of Ryobi's USB Lithium products that aren't invested in the brand's pricier 18V One+ line, for instance, will be happy to see the addition of a popular gardening tool. Here are five new Ryobi products expected to come out in 2026.
1. USB Lithium Pruning Shears Kit
Anyone who's gardened before likely knows how stubborn roots and branches can be when cutting them by hand, which is why motorized pruners can be so useful. Ryobi already makes powered pruning shears that are part of its cordless 18V One+ line, but the brand will soon launch another model powered by its USB Lithium batteries instead. There are already dozens of other Ryobi USB Lithium tools designed to be especially compact and portable. Instead of dedicated chargers like Ryobi's 18V One+ tools, USB Lithium batteries — which resemble slightly larger AA alkaline batteries — can be recharged via USB. Battery life can be monitored with an integrated LED light.
These advantages are why many users consider certain Ryobi USB Lithium tools better than their 18V counterparts, though one drawback is that they are typically less powerful. Depending on your pruning needs, you may still need a heftier tool, but if you're only doing some light gardening, Ryobi's USB Lithium Pruning Shears tool (model FVPS51K) might be all you need.
The compact pruning shears have a ⅜-inch cut capacity and can make over 450 cuts per charge. The tool comes with a USB Lithium 2 Ah battery and USB-C cable, so you'll have everything you need in one package. It only weighs 1.23 pounds, so you'll be able to wield and operate it with minimal fatigue. Like its bigger 18V sibling, the pruner uses a simple one-handed trigger mechanism to cut.
2. 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Push Mower
Ryobi already has plenty of different battery-powered lawn mowers to choose from, but a new 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Push Mower is set to debut soon. Ryobi reserves its heavier-duty tools and outdoor equipment for its 40V line, rather than its 18V system, and you can use the same Ryobi 40V batteries that power this mower with products like chainsaws, pressure washers, and snow blowers.
The new Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Push Mower (model RY40HPLM06B) can run up to 50 minutes on a Ryobi 40V 6 Ah battery, which should be enough to cut a ½-acre of grass. It has a simple push-button start and the brand says the brushless, battery-powered motor delivers more power than a 150-cc gas equivalent. The machine can react in real time to mowing conditions, such as thicker patches, and adjust accordingly — increasing the blade speed to power through without getting bogged down.
The mower features a single-point height adjustment that lets you set how short you'd like your lawn cut. Its handle can collapse, allowing you to store the machine vertically without taking up too much space in your tool shed. Included with the mower are a catcher bag, a side discharge chute, a wrench, and a start key. Since this newest model hasn't been released yet, it remains to be seen whether it will share the common problems with Ryobi lawn mowers that users have noted in the past, such as spontaneously stalling motors.
3. 18V One+ 4-½-inch Circular Saw
Trying to determine how deep a Ryobi circular saw cuts depends on which model and blade size you're talking about. Previously, the smallest cordless circular saw Ryobi made was its 18V One+ 5-½-inch model. Those looking for something even smaller and more portable may be pleased to know that 2026 will see the launch of the brand's 18V One+ 4-½-inch Circular Saw, with a blade that's a full 20% smaller than ever.
The Ryobi 18V One+ 4-½-inch Circular Saw (model PCL400B) comes with a 24-tpi blade and has a maximum depth of cut of 1-9/16-inches. This makes it suitable for cutting through 2-by lumber, OSB, plywood, and laminate flooring. It's equipped with an adjustable bevel that ranges from 0 to 45 degrees, allowing angled cuts and work on corners and trim.
The saw can make over 300 cuts before needing a recharge or battery swap. Its smaller size means it weighs less and can be used one-handed more easily, so those looking to make quick, precise cuts, rather than heavy-duty carpentry, will likely find use for Ryobi's latest — and tiniest — cordless circular saw. Included with the tool is a hex wrench that can be kept on the saw and used with a spindle lock for quick, painless blade changes.
4. 40V HP Brushless 17-inch Attachment-Capable String Trimmer
Some of the new Ryobi products coming out in 2026 include lawn tools that are joining the brand's robust line of outdoor equipment, which is popular with homeowners and professional landscapers alike. One of these tools is a 40V HP Brushless 17-inch Attachment-Capable String Trimmer (model RY40HPST02B), which offers more power than its existing 18V trimmers and, with the right attachments, can transform into other lawn tools as well.
A big advantage to electric outdoor tools is that they typically operate at a lower volume than traditional gas-powered ones, and this new trimmer is no exception — Ryobi says the Whisper Series trimmer is 86% quieter. It's also more powerful, delivering more power than a 32-cc gas string trimmer and reaching full throttle in under a second. Controlled by a variable-speed trigger, you can also use a 2-speed switch to use the right amount of power for the situation. The trimmer can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge.
The tool is equipped with an integrated sliding guard that adjusts the cut swath between 15 and 17 inches. Its bump-feed head allows the line to be reloaded without any disassembling. One of the biggest selling points of the trimmer is its compatibility with Ryobi Expand-It and third-party universal attachments. This allows you to also use the trimmer's power head for several other functions, such as a pole saw, hedge trimmer, or cultivator. The trimmer also works with Ryobi's modular Link Wall Storage system and can be attached to your garage or shed walls alongside other tools and accessories.
5. 18V One+ One-Handed Reciprocating Saw
Ryobi already has a range of power tools for cutting, including multiple reciprocating saw models. The brand's latest recip saw, set to hit shelves in 2026, stands out from others, though, thanks to its one-handed design. With the ability to operate the saw single-handedly, you'll be able to more easily use the tool in especially tight or awkward spaces. It will also free up your other hand for leverage or whatever else you may need it for while working, and the ability to handle the tool single-handedly also allows for quick, fast cuts when it's convenient.
The 18V One+ One-Handed Reciprocating Saw (model PCL510B) weighs a little over 2 pounds, making it a third of the weight of Ryobi's high-performance PBLRS02 Sawzall and much more practical to operate with one hand. Unlike the PBLRS02 and some other models, Ryobi's One-Handed Reciprocating Saw doesn't have a brushless motor, however. Nonetheless, it's capable of up to 3,000 strokes per minute, with a ⅝-inch stroke length.
The saw comes with a 10-tpi wood blade and a quick-release blade-change system that lets you adjust on the fly. With other blades, you can use the reciprocating saw on a variety of materials, including plastic and drywall, as well as tree branches if you want to use the tool while gardening or landscaping. The tool features a non-marring shoe that protects the surface as you cut and adds more control when you wield it one-handed.