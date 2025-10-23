How Deep Can A Ryobi Circular Saw Cut? Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi offers a number of power tools made for cutting a variety of materials. The company's line of circular saws are designed primarily to deliver straight-line cuts in wood products such as dimensional lumber, plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), and the like. Ryobi circular saws can cut through metal, although it's best to use a special saw blade and only cut through thin sheets or softer metal types.

The depth that a Ryobi circular saw can cut varies based on the size of the saw. Ryobi circular saws come in three sizes which reference the diameter of the saw blade they use. The smallest offering is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 5 ½-inch Circular Saw, available in Tool-Only trim from The Home Depot for $59.97 as well as other options that include batteries, chargers, and additional 5 ½-inch circular saw blades.

Ryobi 6 ½-inch circular saws are also cordless but offer track-saw options for more precise cuts. The base, Tool-Only Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 6 ½-inch Circular Saw is priced at $119.00 at Home Depot. The Tool-Only track-saw version carries a $329.00 price tag.

The largest Ryobi circular saws use 7 ¼-inch diameter saw blades and offer corded and cordless options. The Ryobi 13-Amp Corded 7 ¼-inch Circular Saw is the least expensive option at $69.00 with 14-Amp and 15-Amp corded saws adding $10 with each step up. The Tool-Only Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 7 ¼-inch Circular Saw is priced at $139.00.