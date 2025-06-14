Are Ryobi Circular Saw Blades Any Good? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're looking for a replacement circular saw blade, Ryobi offers three different diameters (5 1/2 inch, 6 1/2 inch, and 7 1/4 inch), in 18 or 24 teeth configurations. These blades range in price from just under $9 to nearly $57 for a pack of five blades. Overall, many users report liking these blades with overwhelmingly positive reviews across different platforms. In terms of cutting tools, we ranked every major circular saw brand from worst to best, and here is where Ryobi landed.
You've likely seen the lime green colored tools in your local Home Depot, as Ryobi has been available there since 2000. During that time, its range of products has expanded and targeted the budget-conscious weekend warrior with affordable options for homeowners. Fortunately, you can now also find Ryobi products for sale from Amazon and Walmart, in addition to the hardware store giant.
However, it's important to note that choosing the correct blade for the job makes all the difference. Many of Ryobi's circular saw blades are thin kerf, meaning the width of the cut is narrower. They also aren't offered in-store and must be ordered online, which might put an upcoming project on hold. While Ryobi blades are less expensive, other options, such as the Diablo brand, feature more specialized uses, including demolition, wood, metal, and fine-finish blades, offering anywhere from 24 to 60 teeth. With tough competition like Diablo, how do Ryobi blades measure up in terms of overall customer feedback?
What are people saying about these Ryobi blades?
The Ryobi 6797329 Pack of 2 Circular Saw Blades has a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, with over 1,480 ratings. Many customers appreciate the value of these lower-cost blades and remarked that the cut was adequate. For example, one review of the 5-1/2 in. 18T Thin Kerf Carbide Circular Saw Blade (via Home Depot), stated, "This is a great little cheap blade. Did my job perfectly." Others remarked that the blades would perform well over several months, provided you stayed away from cutting into fasteners like nails. Some users also praised the thin kerf design, stating it helped reduce strain on the battery.
However, not everyone was impressed, as some reviewers were frustrated that Ryobi blades weren't carried in stores and were order-only. In fact, one customer claimed the lack of in-stock replacement blades was enough to discourage them from purchasing Ryobi tools in the future.
Regarding those asking for advice in online forums, Ryobi blades didn't fare as well, with many enthusiasts recommending Diablo. For instance, one poster (via Reddit), in response to a question about whether Ryobi blades are bad, stated, "I know many people that just buy the cheap ones and fully expect to use several. If you do want them to last longer, go for higher cost ones. The Ryobi ones aren't [a] bad value. They're just cheap." Consequently, Diablo made our saw blade buyer's guide for top brands and affordable picks.
Thin kerf blades versus full kerf: what's the difference?
Thin kerf blades are better suited for do-it-yourself homeowners and hobbyists. Because the width of the cut is narrower, a thin kerf blade will produce less sawdust, require less effort to move through the material (better battery longevity), and be less costly than other options. You also don't need a circular saw with as much output when using a narrower blade. While you can sharpen a thin kerf blade, oftentimes it's around the same price to buy a new one.
However, the thinner design is also more susceptible to heat as you're cutting, and can flex or wobble, throwing off the accuracy. Conversely, full kerf blades are most commonly seen in commercial or industrial operations. You don't have to sharpen these thicker blades as often, and unlike thin kerf, these more robust options make straighter cuts. Regardless of which blade you opt for, cutting through wood makes a mess. Fortunately, there are several dust collector systems that would be perfect for a small shop.