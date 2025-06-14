Are Ryobi Circular Saw Blades Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a replacement circular saw blade, Ryobi offers three different diameters (5 1/2 inch, 6 1/2 inch, and 7 1/4 inch), in 18 or 24 teeth configurations. These blades range in price from just under $9 to nearly $57 for a pack of five blades. Overall, many users report liking these blades with overwhelmingly positive reviews across different platforms. In terms of cutting tools, we ranked every major circular saw brand from worst to best, and here is where Ryobi landed.

Advertisement

You've likely seen the lime green colored tools in your local Home Depot, as Ryobi has been available there since 2000. During that time, its range of products has expanded and targeted the budget-conscious weekend warrior with affordable options for homeowners. Fortunately, you can now also find Ryobi products for sale from Amazon and Walmart, in addition to the hardware store giant.

However, it's important to note that choosing the correct blade for the job makes all the difference. Many of Ryobi's circular saw blades are thin kerf, meaning the width of the cut is narrower. They also aren't offered in-store and must be ordered online, which might put an upcoming project on hold. While Ryobi blades are less expensive, other options, such as the Diablo brand, feature more specialized uses, including demolition, wood, metal, and fine-finish blades, offering anywhere from 24 to 60 teeth. With tough competition like Diablo, how do Ryobi blades measure up in terms of overall customer feedback?

Advertisement