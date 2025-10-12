Can A Ryobi Circular Saw Cut Through Metal? Here's What You Need To Know

When you think of a high-speed cutting implement like one of Ryobi's circular saws, your first inclination would probably be to use it on wood. Indeed, circular saws, much like unpowered saws, are great at cutting wood, whether it's lumber for building furniture or crafts, or large sheets like plywood. Of course, wood isn't the only material out there that could do with a good cutting, especially if you're engaged in DIY crafting and construction. One of the other major materials that needs to be cut and shaped is metal.

Arguably, the whole point of metal is that it's more resilient than wood and can't be cut or damaged as easily. Even so, with the right tool, even metal can be cut down to size. A Ryobi circular saw can be the right tool, albeit in the right circumstances and only with certain types and shapes of metal. If you try to approach a massive slab of solid iron the same way you would a chunk of lumber, you're more likely to hurt yourself or break your saw than actually cut it.