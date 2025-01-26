6 Ryobi 18V Power Tools That Should Use The 12Ah Battery (And Why)

Ryobi has a wide range of cordless products that include everything from power drills and saws to lawn equipment, paint sprayers, Bluetooth speakers, and many things in between. The brand's 18V system uses high-performance lithium batteries that can power tools both small and large, and which are interchangeable, so you can use any Ryobi 18V battery with one of its 18V tools.

If you're wondering how long it takes to fully charge a Ryobi battery, that depends on both the type of charger you're using as well as the capacity of the battery, as Ryobi 18V batteries come in various sizes, including 4 Ah, 6 Ah, and 8 Ah. A Ryobi rapid charger can be used to top off your batteries faster, but if you'd rather not interrupt your work flow at all to recharge your tools, you may want to consider picking up a Ryobi 18V 12 Ah battery or two. These large batteries — like the smaller siblings — are compatible with any of Ryobi's 18V tools, and they can deliver up to 10 times more runtime and 40% more power to get higher performance out of your cordless tools.

However, because they're so big, 12 Ah batteries aren't exactly practical for certain tools. For example, if you attached one to a One+ 18V Compact ½-inch Drill/Driver, you'll likely find the tool balance to be uncomfortable, and it'll be a lot heavier, which could cause hand fatigue earlier. Here are six Ryobi 18V power tools worth getting more life out of by using a 12 Ah battery. You can find more information on why these particular tools were selected at the end of this list.

