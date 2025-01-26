6 Ryobi 18V Power Tools That Should Use The 12Ah Battery (And Why)
Ryobi has a wide range of cordless products that include everything from power drills and saws to lawn equipment, paint sprayers, Bluetooth speakers, and many things in between. The brand's 18V system uses high-performance lithium batteries that can power tools both small and large, and which are interchangeable, so you can use any Ryobi 18V battery with one of its 18V tools.
If you're wondering how long it takes to fully charge a Ryobi battery, that depends on both the type of charger you're using as well as the capacity of the battery, as Ryobi 18V batteries come in various sizes, including 4 Ah, 6 Ah, and 8 Ah. A Ryobi rapid charger can be used to top off your batteries faster, but if you'd rather not interrupt your work flow at all to recharge your tools, you may want to consider picking up a Ryobi 18V 12 Ah battery or two. These large batteries — like the smaller siblings — are compatible with any of Ryobi's 18V tools, and they can deliver up to 10 times more runtime and 40% more power to get higher performance out of your cordless tools.
However, because they're so big, 12 Ah batteries aren't exactly practical for certain tools. For example, if you attached one to a One+ 18V Compact ½-inch Drill/Driver, you'll likely find the tool balance to be uncomfortable, and it'll be a lot heavier, which could cause hand fatigue earlier. Here are six Ryobi 18V power tools worth getting more life out of by using a 12 Ah battery. You can find more information on why these particular tools were selected at the end of this list.
18V One 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower
One of the best Ryobi landscaping tools available is the 18V One+ 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower, which is one of several electric lawn mowers made by the company. On Home Depot's website, 22 of its 22 current customer reviews are five out of five stars. Although that's a small sample size, a two-tool combo kit sold by the retailer that includes both the Ryobi lawn mower and a cordless Ryobi leaf blower, with batteries and chargers, also has a solid 4.3 out of 5 overall user rating.
Despite being powered by 18-volt batteries, the cordless mower offers more power than a 150 cc gas-powered mower. The 20-inch deck can be adjusted to seven different positions, giving you a lot of freedom and versatility when selecting a height for your lawn. Plus, its handles fold, so you can easily store the mower in your shed or garage without taking up much space.
Usually larger equipment like lawnmowers are more suited for 40V batteries, but Ryobi's mower is able to simultaneously use two 18V power sources to cover more ground. The battery life of Ryobi's electric push mowers vary, but Ryobi says this particular device has up to 40 minutes of runtime using two of Ryobi's 18V 6 Ah batteries. Using 12 Ah batteries will increase that runtime, and you won't have to worry about the extra weight like you would using the larger batteries on handheld power tools, as the mower is equipped with rear-wheel drive that makes it a breeze to push forward.
The Ryobi 18V One+ 20-inch Self-Propelled Mower (product code PBLLM05K2) is available for $429.
18V One LED Area Light
There are several useful Ryobi lighting accessories for DIYers who work at night, or for use during power outages. Some of Ryobi's work lights — such as the Ryobi 18V 3000-lumen LED Panel Light — are hybrid-powered, so you can plug them in indefinitely or use them cordlessly, but these products can be fairly expensive. Strictly-cordless options like the Ryobi 18V One+ LED Area Light, are more affordable, and while you can't plug it in, a 12 Ah battery will allow you to get a lot more runtime out of it.
Since Ryobi's 18V One+ LED Area Light stands upright on its own, the extra weight of the 12 Ah battery isn't an issue. However, you can also hang it from a sturdy nail or other support using its integrated metal handle, which folds to make the light more compact for storage. The light can produce 850 lumens, which is enough to illuminate tool sheds, camping tents, and other small-to-medium size spaces. Three different brightness settings are available, and you can extend its runtime even further by using it strictly on its lowest setting. The product has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5 overall user score on Home Depot's website, with 98% of surveyed customers recommending the product.
One huge perk to the device is that it includes a USB charging port, so you can also use the light as a portable power source to recharge smartphones and other devices when necessary. Utilizing the larger capacity of a Ryobi 12 Ah battery would allow you to use the light, or indeed the charger functionality even more.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi 18V One+ LED Area Light, which has the product code PCL662B, for $40.
18V One 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw
Many woodworkers stay away from cordless saws, as batteries — especially 18-volt ones — often don't provide enough power for them to be practical. However, Ryobi's 18V One+ 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw has a strong 4.6 out of 5 overall user rating from Home Depot customers, with 86% of them recommending the tool. It's well-regarded because with a 4 Ah high-performance battery, it can make up to 550 cuts per charge.
With the hefty capacity of a 12 Ah battery, you can get a good deal more use out of the saw before needing to recharge it. Miter saws are especially useful for small-scale DIY projects and other tasks because its blade is suspended in place, meaning the extra weight of the 12 Ah battery won't affect balance or precision while operating it, which could be the case with handheld circular saws or similar products made by Ryobi.
The Ryobi 18V One+ 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw is comparable to corded counterparts and can perform fast and accurate cuts up to 4,100 rpm. It can make up to 12-inch cross cuts, with an extended miter range of 47 degrees left and right. Nine positive stops are located at the most common cutting angles, and the saw features a 0-45-degree single bevel capacity. An LED cutline indicator shows you exactly where to cut for ultra-precise work, and the saw is compatible with the Ryobi Universal Miter Saw QuickStand, allowing you to use the saw on-the-go for off-site contract work or to keep your garage clean by working outside.
The Ryobi 18V One+ 10-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw is available for $349 from Home Depot, and you can find it on Amazon for a few dollars less.
18V One HP Advanced Stick Vacuum
There are several different Ryobi vacuums suited for various purposes, including wet/dry models and stick vacuums. One particularly highly-rated tool is Ryobi's 18V One+ HP Advanced Stick Vacuum, which is one of several high-tech Ryobi products you might not have known existed. A kit that bundles the vacuum with a 4 Ah battery and charging dock has a 4.5 out of 5 overall customer score on Home Depot's website, based on at least 380 reviews. You can swap out the 4 Ah battery with a 12 Ah battery. The power source attaches to the top of the stick vacuum — close to where you grip and control it — so while the added weight is a slight inconvenience, it shouldn't affect the handling or balance of the tool too much.
In return, you'll get to use the stick vacuum longer without needing to recharge it, which you can do using a dock station that conveniently mounts to your wall. The tool's brushless motor provides strong suction power that can tackle not only dirt and other small debris, but pet hair as well, thanks to Ryobi's Wrap Defense roller bar which is capable of minimizing hair wrap up to 9 inches in length.
Plus, an included HEPA Filter absorbs up to 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns — small enough for pet dander and pollen. The vacuum also runs quietly — as low as 61 decibels. It's also very versatile and has 12 different configurations, allowing you to clean everything from ceilings to floors.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Advanced Stick Vacuum has product code PBLSV719B and retails for $299 at Home Depot. You can also bundle it with a 4 Ah battery and charging dock for $379.
18V One 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum
The Ryobi 18V One+ 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum is one of several Ryobi tools great for deep cleaning your home, as it can quickly suck up everything from dust and solid debris to liquid messes. With a 4 Ah battery, the Ryobi 18V One+ 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum can run for around 25 minutes, and you extend that time significantly further with a 12 Ah battery. As the tool is on wheels, the added weight of the larger battery won't make it any more difficult to use or transport. The multi-size wheels also provide balance to keep the vacuum from tipping over — which is particularly useful when you're pulling it over cords and other obstacles — as well as 360-degree mobility so you can easily clean your entire floor.
Even with its wheels, the compact size of the device makes it easy to store in your toolshed, garage, or basement. You can use the vacuum on a variety of different surfaces, as it comes with two extension wands for longer reach, a crevice tool attachment, and a floor nozzle attachment. All of these attachments can be conveniently stored on board the device.
Over 1,650 Home Depot customers have rated the 18V One+ 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum an encouraging 4.5 out of 5, with three-quarters of surveyed customers recommending the product. With 80 cubic feet per minute of suction force, the wet/dry vacuum is comparable to similar corded products, though its battery-powered design allows you to use it anywhere you'd like, regardless of the proximity to an outlet.
The Ryobi 18V One+ 6-gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum has product code PCL735B and retails for $149 at Home Depot.
18V One 1000-watt Automotive Power Inverter
Ryobi makes two different 18V Automotive Power Inverters — an 800-watt version and a more powerful 1000-watt model. Either one will come in very handy when you need to power or charge multiple devices or appliances at once. They can be powered by a car battery, 12V car adapter, or any of Ryobi's 18V One+ batteries, with the 12 Ah battery giving you a lot more capacity and runtime than smaller options. The 18V One+ 1000-watt Automotive Power Inverter has a 4.5 out of 5 overall user rating, with 98% of customers recommending the product. That solid customer score is based on just over 75 reviews, but over 100 Amazon customers have also rated it a similar 4.4 out of 5.
The 18V One+ 1000-watt Automotive Power Inverter has plenty to offer — especially when powered by a 12 Ah battery. To get the full 1000 watts, you'll need to connect it directly to a car battery using the two included alligator clamps. With two 120V three-pronged outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port, you can charge things like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, as well as power fans, lights and even 32-inch televisions.
An on-board LED task light and LCD display will easily let you monitor power output, input voltage, battery level, and the power source you're using — even in the dark. The included CLA adapter makes it easy to plug into your car's cigarette lighter/power port when necessary.
Home Depot sells the Ryobi 18V One+ 1000-watt Automotive Power Inverter (product code RYI1030A) for $199.
How these Ryobi 18V power tools were selected for this list
All of the Ryobi 18V power tools included on this list are compatible with the Ryobi 18V 12 Ah battery. More importantly, they can be used practically as these tools aren't typically used in ways where the larger size and heavier weight of the 12 Ah battery would disrupt the balance of the tool or make it uncomfortable.
Furthermore, to ensure that all of the recommended tools on this list are reliable and useful, feedback from customers who've purchased and operated them was referenced. These positive customer reviews came from Ryobi's website, as well as major retailers like Amazon and Home Depot, which were selected because they have large customer bases. The larger the base of users contributing to a product's overall score, the more reliable that score is, as any outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively) won't have as much of an impact. All of the recommended products included on this list have an overall customer score on Amazon or Home Depot's website of at least 4.3 out of 5, based on at least 120 user ratings, if not many hundreds more.