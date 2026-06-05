5 Common Mistakes People Make When Soldering

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There are some people out there who might be a bit intimidated by the prospect of melting metal to create electrical joints, but soldering is an important skill to have if you want to work with electronics, and you can do it safely so long as you follow proper guidelines. There are also plenty of great soldering irons for beginners that can simplify the mechanics and make soldering much more approachable. Even so, it can be a tricky skill to master.

Sometimes soldering feels like a task that requires four hands, especially when you're new to it and haven't had much practice. Even when you do manage to solder components together, the connection might still not function as intended, and that's often down to one of the several common mistakes that people make when soldering.

If you're new to soldering, you'll want to be aware of these mistakes so you can avoid making them. Conversely, those with more experience still may want to brush up on these to refine your technique and make sure your solder joints are as good as they can be.