What Brand Is Harbor Freight's Most Affordable Soldering Iron & What Does It Cost?

When it comes to potentially dangerous workshop equipment, it's generally not a great idea to cut corners. The last thing you want is a half-baked soldering iron that either barely heats up or gets so hot you can't even hold it. A soldering iron with all of the bells and whistles, not to mention safety features, usually costs somewhere in the range of $25 to $60. But what if we told you that you could get a soldering iron for a fraction of that price range, even at the lowest end? You might dismiss such a price as an aforementioned corner-cut, but don't be so hasty.

Over at hardware retailer chain Harbor Freight, home of tools ranging from tiny ratchets to entire bandsaw saw mills, there's a particular soldering iron available for sale for an absolutely paltry $5.99. That's less than it would cost to buy lunch from a diner. It'd be understandable to be extremely skeptical of a soldering iron that costs a fifth as much as its contemporaries, but considering this tool has a healthy 4.4 out of 5 user rating on Harbor Freight's digital storefront, there may be something cooking here. So, what's the deal with this soldering iron?