Ryobi Battery Adapters: What Are They & How Exactly Do They Work?

Cordless power tools can be expensive, and one of the biggest factors that drives up the price is the batteries that power them. There are a couple of reasons why these batteries cost so much. The first is that most modern batteries use lithium-ion cells, which are made from rare-earth materials that aren't cheap to come by. The second is that most power tool brands make their batteries proprietary. So, while they are typically interchangeable across tools of the same voltage within the brand, they are not usually physically compatible with tools from other brands. This means that anyone who is looking to buy a tool from a brand that they don't already have a battery for will probably need to buy one — unless they have an adapter.

Ryobi battery adapters are listed for sale on Amazon, eBay, and other major online retail sites. These are third-party products that allow products to function in tandem that would not normally work together. Ryobi's 18V One+ Batteries have a solid reputation in the power tool community, and they tend to run a bit cheaper than those sold by other major brands such as Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt, so it's natural that many craftspeople might be curious to learn a bit more about what these adapters are and how they work.