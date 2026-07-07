11 Browsers That Still Support Ad Blocking (Now That Google Chrome Doesn't)

It would be sacrilege not to include Firefox in this article, because in the view of many, it is the allegorical savior of the browser world. One reason Firefox continues to support ad blocking (for the foreseeable future) is that it uses an entirely different browser engine that Google has no control over: Gecko. Add the fact that Firefox's maker, the Mozilla Foundation, is a non-profit focused on privacy, and we have grounds to believe Firefox will remain so.

Firefox doesn't have a built-in ad blocker, but it does support protection settings that block trackers — which can in turn block tracking ads sort of like Privacy Badger by EFF. Firefox can also block third-party cookie trackers, pages that hijack your browser for cryptomining, and fingerprinting efforts. Firefox is very open about its support for ad blockers and recommends a few free ones you can download from the Firefox Add-ons store. uBlock Origin is our number one recommendation, with AdGuard AdBlocker as a solid second.

Ad blocking aside, Firefox is an easy recommendation for a daily browser, too. I've used it on and off for years and found it to have all the features the average user could want and more. Plus, we've tested Firefox and found it to be significantly more resource-efficient than Chromium-based browsers. One of the big reasons to not use Firefox is that you may run into compatibility issues, since devs are making their websites for Chrome first, other browsers second. You can download Firefox here.