6 Reasons You Need An Ad Blocker (And It's Not Just For Ads)

Inevitably, whenever there is a discussion on the internet about how YouTube (or any other website) is choked with ads, someone will say, "Just use an ad blocker." The name seems to say it all. An ad blocker blocks ads and that's all there is to it — except, not quite. Calling an ad blocker an ad blocker these days is a bit of a misnomer because it does so much more. If the ads somehow don't bother you, an ad blocker is an extension worth trying with your browser for other reasons still.

At its core, an ad blocker is simply intercepting under-the-hood domains that load a website's assets and cutting the connection to the ones that distribute ads. Yet as a consequence, this allows it to achieve more than keeping a 10-minute YouTube video from growing an hour long thanks to ad segments.

Here's a look at six reasons you need an ad blocker beyond getting rid of simple annoyances — and our recommendations on blocking them.