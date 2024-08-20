What Exactly Does Pi-Hole For Raspberry Pi Do And Will It Block YouTube Ads?

Before we get into what Pi-hole is and how it works, you need to understand how ads get delivered to a website in the first place. At first glance, it may seem like they're natively part of the site you're visiting. However, the reality is that they are actually just embedded. Their data doesn't usually come from the same domain (website address) as the content, images, and other media appearing on the page, meaning the ads don't belong to the original website. Instead, they're typically hosted on a different domain (or subdomain).

So how do they become embedded onto the website? Whenever the browser on your phone, computer, or what-have-you makes a request to access a website address, a process called DNS lookup happens behind the scenes. In this process, your browser essentially reaches out to a so-called Domain Name System (DNS) server to ask for the website's IP address. This DNS server acts like a phonebook — translating URLs into IP addresses that your browser can better understand and process. Once you receive the IP address of the URL you're after, your browser proceeds to use this to connect to the website and load its contents. Among the content that gets loaded are the ads that the website pulls from the ad company's different domain.

Try going to your favorite blog (one you know has ads) and hover your mouse over any ad on the page. You'll see the ad's website address momentarily appear on the bottom left corner of the screen. Notice how it's different from the URL address of the page you're currently on. Now, with this knowledge in mind, let's move on to how Pi-hole works to remove such ads.