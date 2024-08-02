How To Install Raspberry Pi OS On An SD Card

There's no shortage of operating systems you can try on a Raspberry Pi. These include general-purpose distros like Ubuntu and Fedora that are ideal for desktop and server use, as well as more niche and specific offerings, such as RetroPie for gaming and LibreELEC for media.

But when it comes to the best operating system for the Pi, nothing can beat the official Raspberry Pi OS (previously known as Raspbian). It's the most compatible distro since it's specifically designed for running on a Raspberry Pi. This means you won't have to worry about encountering hardware and software issues. Plus, the fact that the latest Raspberry Pi OS is guaranteed to work with both the newest and oldest Raspberry Pi models makes project upgrades a lot smoother. If you're new to the Raspberry Pi, you'll also appreciate how easy it is to install the Raspberry Pi OS to a microSD card. We'll walk you through exactly how to do that.