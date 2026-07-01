5 Cars That Will Take Boomers Back To Their High School Days

Baby boomers, born between 1946 to 1964, grew up in relative prosperity thanks to the post-war economic boom that the U.S. experienced after it defeated Germany and Japan. Car companies expanded production as a response to increased consumer demand, with many of them releasing affordable models that allowed more families to buy a car or two.

Because of this, many baby boomers got their first car while they were in high school. This could be either a hand-me-down vehicle they received after their family upgraded to a newer model or a used vehicle their parents specifically bought for them. There were also some who took on part-time jobs so they could save up for the car they wanted, while a lucky few were given a brand-new set of wheels of their choosing by their rich parents.

This generation is now 62 to 80 years old in 2026, and their high school years are already 50 years behind them. However, these are also some of the most formative years for anyone, meaning they're likely to remember and reminisce about the first car they drove during this period. So, these are a few models that will take boomers back to their high school days — they either drove one of these cars or at least know someone who does. And whenever they see one of these on the road, they will remember what it was like during their teenage years.