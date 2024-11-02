What Years Did Dodge Make The Dart Swinger, And How Much Does One Go For Today?
It comes as no surprise that many companies rely heavily on nostalgia as a part of their marketing campaigns to increase consumer volume. Disney has perfected this art in recent years with its slew of live action remakes that effectively drew in Millennial crowds with childhood memories of the golden age of animation. Automakers have also implemented the nostalgia tactic with the sale of special or limited edition models from bygone eras, as Dodge did last year by releasing only 1,000 units of the 2023 Challenger before the combustion model was slated to be permanently replaced by the newer EV iteration. Among the trims available for both the Challenger and Charger during this final curtain call was the Swinger, a name that originally appeared on the twice-discontinued Dodge Dart, which like the Challenger was a member of the classic muscle-chompers that ruled the roads in the '60s and early '70s.
The Dart's initial run lasted from 1962 until 1976, when it was replaced by the Aspen. During that time, Dodge developed a couple iterations of this compact economy-sized vehicle. In 1969, the Dodge Dart Swinger launched as an attempt to appeal to young drivers craving a muscle car experience at a more affordable price. The Dart would later be revived by Fiat Chrysler in 2012, but it only lasted three years on the market before being discontinued, having been unable to capture the power and success of its predecessor.
A Dodge Dart Swinger runs for around $28,000 these days
In the '60s and '70s the term "swinger" was common slang that conveyed a sense of freedom and fun, and in many ways the Dodge Dart Swinger delivered on that promise. Its 340 cubic-inch V8 engine let the car go from 0-60 mph in an estimated 6.3 seconds. Producing 340 lb-ft of torque and 275 hp, this compact muscle car packed quite the punch for its time. Drivers that preferred simplicity in steering could also swap out the A833 four-speed manual for the A727 Torqueflite automatic transmission without additional fees. When it was new, you could purchase the base version of the Swinger for approximately $2,836 ($22,148.70 when adjusted for inflation) plus another $42.35 for the Sure Grip slip-differential to further optimize speed.
In today's market a 1970 Dodge Dart has an average price tag of about $28,522, peaking at $71,500. However, one interesting outlier to note is the ultra rare 1968 Dodge Hemi Dart. Dodge only manufactured 80 units of this model for the drag circuit, making for a highly sought-after commodity that once went for a world record sale of $300,000.
Based on these price tags both old and new, consumers purchasing the Dart Swinger go a lot of bang for their buck. Sadly the mid to late '70s would spell the end of this affordable muscle car as strict federal and emissions regulations as well as the oil embargo would drastically effect the model's power and consumer appeal.