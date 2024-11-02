What Years Did Dodge Make The Dart Swinger, And How Much Does One Go For Today?

It comes as no surprise that many companies rely heavily on nostalgia as a part of their marketing campaigns to increase consumer volume. Disney has perfected this art in recent years with its slew of live action remakes that effectively drew in Millennial crowds with childhood memories of the golden age of animation. Automakers have also implemented the nostalgia tactic with the sale of special or limited edition models from bygone eras, as Dodge did last year by releasing only 1,000 units of the 2023 Challenger before the combustion model was slated to be permanently replaced by the newer EV iteration. Among the trims available for both the Challenger and Charger during this final curtain call was the Swinger, a name that originally appeared on the twice-discontinued Dodge Dart, which like the Challenger was a member of the classic muscle-chompers that ruled the roads in the '60s and early '70s.

The Dart's initial run lasted from 1962 until 1976, when it was replaced by the Aspen. During that time, Dodge developed a couple iterations of this compact economy-sized vehicle. In 1969, the Dodge Dart Swinger launched as an attempt to appeal to young drivers craving a muscle car experience at a more affordable price. The Dart would later be revived by Fiat Chrysler in 2012, but it only lasted three years on the market before being discontinued, having been unable to capture the power and success of its predecessor.