5 Of The Worst-Looking Cars From The 1970s That We Wouldn't Be Caught Driving Today

The 1970 Gremlin was AMC's answer to the arrival of cheap import cars, and it would launch alongside other subcompact American cars like the Ford Pinto and Chevrolet Vega, which were among the worst cars Ford and GM ever made. However, AMC did not have enough money to build a completely new model at that time, so the company did what any cost-cutting carmaker would do — get an already existing model and cut it down to size. While the front half (or two-thirds) of the vehicle retained the styling of the larger Hornet, which it was based on, the rear used a rather unique Kammback design that was supposed to cut down on drag, but its designer alluded that it was also done for styling.

"I don't think the Gremlin's going to win any styling awards," AMC design chief Dick Teague said in an interview with MotorTrend. "But at least the car has personality and character, and it has a different-looking little image. It isn't just another little funny-looking sedan. It's a cute little wagon that looks like it'll do the job that we intend for it to do." He also added, "If you're going to do a mini anything, it ought to be a mini wagon."

This unique look certainly turned heads when it came out, but it didn't fare any better over time. Since the car's design was mostly lifted from the larger Hornet, it felt disproportionate. The hood and front doors of the Gremlin looked fine, but its rear end seemed as if it had just been chopped off to save on materials and labor.