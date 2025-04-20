4 Of The Worst GM Cars Ever Made

Over the decades, GM has created many impressive cars. The failed Chevy Citation is certainly not among them. Over 1.6 million were sold, but it still ended up on a lot of people's bad lists, including our ranking of the worst cars ever made.

The Citation arrived in 1979 as a response to the overwhelmingly efficient foreign cars that were taking over the industry. GM's answer to this glaring problem? A two-door or four-door hatchback that came with either a 2.8L V-6 with 115 horsepower or a 2.5L four-cylinder engine rated at 90 horsepower. Since most of the foreign competition at the time relied on front-wheel drive, the Citation had it, too. This, along with other features like the 20-cubic-foot trunk in the four-door that matched the Chevy Impala's trunk size, made the car an instant hit. Over 800,000 were sold in 1980, and fans saw it as revolutionary. However, the honeymoon phase came to an abrupt stop.

Although the Citation had created a sensation in the car community, many started to realize that the car wasn't all it seemed to be. It cornered terribly due to its soft suspension mounts and had braking malfunctions, among other issues. The car racked up a heartbreaking 15 fatalities before the U.S. Department of Justice had to step in and sue General Motors. It came to light that GM rushed the car's development and did not adequately test the systems intended to make the Citation great, such as its drivetrain.

