What Went Wrong With The Chevrolet Citation? Why The Hatchback Failed

The automotive industry landscape in 1980 was tumultuous, especially for some American manufacturers. Japanese imports had exploded stateside, leading President Reagan to take action to curb the avalanche of foreign competition, asking for voluntary restrictions stating, "until our industry gets back on its feet," as reported by The Washington Post.

Foreign cars were different from American models at the time, in that they featured front-wheel drive and offered more efficiency with better miles-to-the-gallon. U.S. automakers were still manufacturing massive vehicles like the Mercury Grand Marquis (213.5-inch length), and the Buick Lesabre Sedan (218.4-inch length), which ran counter to the compact imports with smaller engines.

To compete, General Motors hatched a plan to introduce something to rival the popular imports luring customers away. The Chevrolet Citation launched in 1979 and ran for five years offering both a two-door hatchback, and a four-door hatchback. The new front-wheel powered American compact with a base 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine sold more than 811,000 units in 1980, per Auto.HowStuffWorks.com.

Despite great sales numbers, the Citation was rushed, poorly designed, and suffered so many defects to vital safety systems, the U.S. Department of Justice became involved. The Citation was so bad, it easily made our list of the 12 worst cars ever made. Fortunately, for the Citation, it manages to escape Chevy's biggest car flops of all time.