Porsche is one of the most successful and long-running brands in the history of sports cars. The iconic car company has spent generations pushing the limits of speed and design with vehicles that are suited to both the slick asphalt of a racetrack and a daily commute to the office. They've long been on the cutting edge of automobile aesthetics and have produced some of the coolest-looking cars ever made, from the perennial Porsche 911 to the classic Porsche 550, a favorite of screen legend James Dean, who infamously met his tragic end behind the wheel of one such vehicle.

However, even the greatest designers make mistakes. Not every Porsche is a timeless testament to German engineering. Some are actually quite ugly, especially when they try to steer Porsche away from its strengths as a two-door, two-seat vehicle made for going fast on the highway. With that in mind, here are our picks for 10 of the worst-looking Porsches ever made.