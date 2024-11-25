What Happened To The OG Batmobile Featured On American Pickers?

On February 25, 2013, during the 8th season of "American Pickers," an episode called "California Kustom" aired in which Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz got a chance to meet George Barris, better known as the "original" King of Kustomizers. In case you didn't know, Barris was the legendary car customizer who designed some of the coolest custom cars ever built, including the Batmobile for the 1966 television series.

Advertisement

Barris made four Batmobiles: one for stunts, another for crashes, a third for racing, and the original "#1" car used for close-ups. Two additional vehicles were built for promotional use. He had only three weeks (15 working days) and a limited budget of $15,000 to construct a car that couldn't go faster than 45 mph.

Mr. Barris, who passed away in November 2015 at the age of 89, kept the original Batmobile after the show was complete; however, by all accounts, it was on display at the Guinness World Records Museum in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, for several years before it moved down the street to the Hollywood Star Cars Collection, where it reportedly resides today.

Mike and Frank visited Kustom City (spelled with a "K" because Barris was Greek) for the February episode, but Barris sold the Batmobile at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, for $4.62 million on January 19, 2013 – about a month before the episode aired. Producers added a slide in post-production that mentioned the sale, but nobody talked about it during the episode, which means filming likely happened before it was sold (for the very first time, mind you).

Advertisement