Chevy's First Muscle Car Was Before Its Time
Back before the era of serious muscle cars began, there was a vehicle that combined Chevrolet's largest new engine with the most luxurious version of its popular full-sized car, the Impala. The 409 cubic-inch V8 engine had been released during the cold winter months of 1961, some time after the new 1961 Chevrolets were available to the public. But this car would cause a sensation that presaged the rise of the American muscle cars later in the 1960s.
This new Chevrolet 409 V8 engine was special and rare. It sat atop the Impala SS lineup, along with three lesser-powered 348 cubic-inch mills. It produced 360 horsepower, thanks to its Carter AFB four-barrel carb, aluminum intake manifold, hi-pro camshaft, and an 11:25:1 compression ratio. You had a choice of a three-speed or four-speed manual transmission when you picked the 409. You could equip any Impala except the station wagon with the SS 409 package. This included the convertible, the pillarless two-door Sport Coupe and four-door Sport Sedan, and the pillar-equipped two-door Sedan and four-door Sedan. SS buyers also got power brakes, a heavy-duty suspension, a column-mounted tach, and SS emblems featuring crossed flags and a prancing impala on top.
All of this power, performance, and sheer style meant that the Impala was one of the most underappreciated Chevrolet muscle cars. And performance was indeed the name of the game when you had a 409 under the hood of your Impala SS. Car and Driver tested a stock 1961 409-equipped Impala SS with a four-speed manual and got it to do 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 15.2 seconds at 94 mph.
What else you should know about the 1961 Chevrolet Impala SS 409
The 409 in the Impala SS achieved its own place in music history when the Beach Boys released "409," which was on the B-side of their single "Surfin' Safari" in June of 1962. The Impala SS 409 was the favorite car of Gary Usher, who collaborated with the Beach Boys, and the song "409" immortalized the connection between young people and their cars with its roaring engine, burning rubber, and its memorable lyrics: "Nothing can catch her, nothing can touch my 409."
But regardless of how well-known the 409 became as a result of the Beach Boys song about it, the 1961 version is a very rare item. Only 142 1961 Impala SS models equipped with the 409 engine were ever built, which makes those that survived even harder to find. As far as current values of 409-equipped 1961 Impala SS cars, according to Classic.com, there have been only two in original condition sold between 2021 and 2026. The more recent Impala SS 409 sale was in 2023 and the car went for $66,000, while the one from 2021 fetched $137,500. Both were "bubble tops", as the two-door pillarless sports coupes are known.
The 1961 Impala SS with the 409 cubic-inch engine became a legend on the street and at the drag strip, particularly in the Stock Eliminator class. This was during the early days of Chevrolet big block engines, years before the displacements would grow to 427 and then 454 cubic inches, with added horsepower to match. Good times.