Chevy's First Muscle Car Was Before Its Time

Back before the era of serious muscle cars began, there was a vehicle that combined Chevrolet's largest new engine with the most luxurious version of its popular full-sized car, the Impala. The 409 cubic-inch V8 engine had been released during the cold winter months of 1961, some time after the new 1961 Chevrolets were available to the public. But this car would cause a sensation that presaged the rise of the American muscle cars later in the 1960s.

This new Chevrolet 409 V8 engine was special and rare. It sat atop the Impala SS lineup, along with three lesser-powered 348 cubic-inch mills. It produced 360 horsepower, thanks to its Carter AFB four-barrel carb, aluminum intake manifold, hi-pro camshaft, and an 11:25:1 compression ratio. You had a choice of a three-speed or four-speed manual transmission when you picked the 409. You could equip any Impala except the station wagon with the SS 409 package. This included the convertible, the pillarless two-door Sport Coupe and four-door Sport Sedan, and the pillar-equipped two-door Sedan and four-door Sedan. SS buyers also got power brakes, a heavy-duty suspension, a column-mounted tach, and SS emblems featuring crossed flags and a prancing impala on top.

All of this power, performance, and sheer style meant that the Impala was one of the most underappreciated Chevrolet muscle cars. And performance was indeed the name of the game when you had a 409 under the hood of your Impala SS. Car and Driver tested a stock 1961 409-equipped Impala SS with a four-speed manual and got it to do 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 15.2 seconds at 94 mph.