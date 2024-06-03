Chevrolet 409 V8: What Made It So Special, And Why Are They So Rare?

The Chevrolet 409 V8 had a significant, but brief moment in the history of American big-block, high-performance engines. While the 409 V8 may be best known as the title of a popular Beach Boys song released in 1962, the engine itself also had some unique features that helped it become a legend on both the street and the drag strip.

The Chevrolet 409 V8 was a higher-displacement version of the 348 cubic inch engine that was developed for Chevy's 1958 models. Chevrolet engineers needed a larger-displacement motor that could handle the needs of the larger, heavier cars that were planned for the late 1950s and the years beyond. The Chevrolet 348 and 409 V8 engines were known internally as W-series engines. These new V8 engines used a block that was larger, heavier, and more powerful than the groundbreaking small-block Chevy introduced in 1955. The Chevrolet 409 V8 was introduced in late 1961, and achieved its larger displacement through an increase in both bore and stroke, compared to the original 348 V8 version.