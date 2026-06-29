All The Hidden Features Of Your Android Phone's Volume Buttons

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple introduced the Camera Control feature to control the camera in a DSLR-like fashion. On Android, dedicated camera buttons aren't common, but one of the best hidden features of your Android phone's camera is that the volume buttons already do half of Camera Control's job anyway. Press a volume button, take a picture. It's that simple. This is typical with major manufacturers, so we'd be shocked if it didn't work with your phone.

Depending on your manufacturer, you could also use the volume button to start recording video. Such is the case on Samsung Galaxy phones, though you do have to open the in-app camera settings to enable it manually. Some third-party camera apps, like Open Camera, can also do this.

Benefits? For one, it's arguably a lot easier to take a photo (or video) that way. Your fingers already rest naturally near the volume buttons when you're holding your phone, so taking pictures doesn't require doing any finger acrobatics with a claw grip just so you can maneuver your thumb into place over the shutter button. In my own personal experience, I've been able to take group selfies with friends and family much more easily using the volume button instead. The only real downside is that, depending on how stiff the volume rocker is on your phone, the exertion required to press it can make the phone shake a little and throw off the shot.