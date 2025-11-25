5 Hidden Android Features That Can Make Using Your Phone Easier

My journey with Android started off with Android 1.5, which was known as Cupcake (as Google previously named every Android version after desserts). Since then, I've seen Android maturing over the years, and being a tech buff, I loved exploring every setting there was on offer. However, things have changed. Previously, you could easily tick off almost every Android setting available, but now, there are so many features that go unnoticed that even Google doesn't talk about them officially. These hidden Android features are there for you to use, but if you don't know where to look, you'd be using your Android device just like the majority of normal users.

Your Android device is more than just for taking photos, calling, sending messages, or listening to media. There are many hidden Android features that can make your life with this device easier. The best part is that they are not buried under layers or require complex technological knowledge to access. They are right there as a toggle or a button, but still go unnoticed. And no, we are not talking about the battery saving, hotspot, camera pro mode, or all of that other normal stuff.

Although I have tested these features on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, most of the features mentioned in this guide are available for all other Android devices, though the placement of the options may vary. So, you can use these hidden Android features and make using your phone easier. Let's jump right into it.