Here's How To Change The Alarm Volume On Your Android Phone

Your morning alarm can shape how you kickstart the day, influencing your mood and productivity.

Each person has their wake-up style. Some prefer a gentle, gradually increasing volume for a serene start, while others opt for an energetic, instant wake-up to tackle the day head-on. Luckily, Android offers flexibility, letting you not only change alarm sounds (including importing sounds from apps like Spotify or using your own recordings) but also adjust the volume levels. Some Android phones even allow a gradual increase in alarm volume for a smoother waking experience.

Adjusting the alarm volume on your Android device is a straightforward process. The easiest method is through the sound bar in the volume settings, but there are a few other handy ways to get your alarm just right. Below, we share the different ways of changing the alarm volume on your Android phone. Depending on your Android device, the instructions in this article may not exactly match your device, but they should give you an idea of how to navigate to the necessary settings.