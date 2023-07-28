How To Create Ringtones For Your Android Phone

If you're looking to use a song as a ringtone, then you first need to have an audio file ready to go. Android supports MP3, M4A, WAV, or OGG files, but the problem is that popular music streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music don't let you access the files even if you download songs to play offline.

The easiest (and most legal) solution is to buy the song you want from a service like Amazon or iTunes, then download the song on your phone. A ringtone lasts for much shorter than a typical song, so you may want to trim it down so the ringtone starts from the part of the song you want it to start. To do that, you should get a free software like Audacity for macOS, Windows, or Linux. Then follow these steps:

1. Launch Audacity.

2. Click "File," then "Import," then "Audio."

3. Find and import the song you want to use as a ringtone.

4. Using the cursor, select the portion of the song you want to use as a ringtone.

5. Click "Edit," then go to "Remove Special," and finally select "Trim Audio."

6. Now that you have the desired song section, go to "File" and select "Export," and then the format of your choice, like MP3.

And that's it, now transfer the file to your phone and follow the steps above to get a new ringtone.