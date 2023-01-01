How To Extend Your Android Phone's Ring Time

An Android smartphone is essentially a small computer that can fit in your pocket, and as with any computer, you can adjust quite a few of its settings to tailor its functionality to your needs. One potentially adjustable feature is the ring duration, which refers to how many times the phone rings before it sends the caller to voicemail. In some cases, the ring time may be very short, resulting in a mad dash for the handset to pick up before the voicemail kicks in. On the flip side, some Android phones may be configured to ring the max number of times, forcing the caller to sit through an uncomfortably long ring duration before they can leave a voicemail.

You can change the ring time on an Android phone yourself if the carrier has enabled the feature, but the process may require some trial and error. If you're lucky, your wireless carrier will change the ring duration for you upon request, so all you have to do is call customer support.

For everyone else, the process will involve punching in a series of stars, pound symbols, and numbers in the dialer based on the phone model and carrier network, and hoping one of them works. Unfortunately, in some cases it may not be possible to adjust the ring time due to restrictions from the wireless carrier.