Samsung Galaxy Has A Hidden Menu You Can Only Open With A Secret Code

The diagnostics menu is available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones that feature the company's One UI, though some users may not be able to access it due to carrier-specific blocks. As well, Technastic reports the same code (or a slight variation thereof) may work on certain older Galaxy phones running TouchWiz. We tested the process with an unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ and the diagnostics menu appeared without issue. Your mileage may vary, but it's worth a try if you think the phone may be malfunctioning.

The diagnostics menu is accessed by typing a specific code using the Phone app. This process is performed the same way you'd dial a phone number, though you won't have to hit the "call" button because the diagnostics menu will automatically appear when the final symbol in the code is entered. To pull up the secret menu, follow these steps using a newer Samsung Galaxy smartphone:

1. Turn on your phone and sign in using a password, PIN, or fingerprint if applicable.

2. Tap the "Phone" icon to open the app.

3. Tap the "Keypad" tab to pull up the dialer.

4. Type in the following code: *#0*#

The diagnostics menu will automatically appear when this code is entered. You will see a light grey screen filled with square white buttons, each one assigned tests for specific components. Tapping a button will pull up its related test, making it possible to assess your phone's hardware and determine whether a component is no longer working properly.