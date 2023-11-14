Rooting Your Android Device: Pros And Cons

Android devices are full of capabilities, but some options may be locked off for safety and security reasons. Android is built with resiliency in mind, so you can't exactly do whatever you want with your phone. Android is a bit more open than iOS, allowing you to sideload apps or make customizations to aesthetics, but you still don't have complete freedom.

That can change if you take the time to "root" your Android device, that is. Android is based on Linux, which limits user access to important parts of the operating system (OS) by design. You can still access those parts by logging in as an administrator account, sometimes referred to as superuser or "root," which has full access to the entire OS. It's something you have to choose to do, knowing the risks it can entail. It's generally advised not to stay logged into root for any longer than you need to because of the dangers involved. Typically, phone manufacturers don't allow users any sort of access to administrator privileges on Android.

Rooting an Android device enables you to use the administrator account, bypassing OS restrictions. It's good for exploring your device's capabilities, but it does have its downsides as well, like more potential for security issues, especially if something malicious manages to get onto your device.