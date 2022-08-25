Nearly 35% Of People Didn't Realize Android Phones Had This Hidden Feature
Almost half of Americans own an Android smartphone, according to Statista. Despite Apple dominating the North American smartphone market, Android smartphones made by brands such as Samsung, Lenovo, TCL, and Google take up the remaining market share (via Canalys). It's also interesting that Android and iPhone users are two very different groups of people, at least based on survey results.
Even so, a flagship Android smartphone like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is just as good as the latest iPhone — or even better in some categories, depending on who you ask. Besides that, there are other amazing Android smartphones that you could consider buying or may already own, and some even made it to our list of the best smartphones last year. Of course, Google is getting more creative every year, and we're now looking forward to the Android 13 update before the end of this year. At the moment, most people are still using Android 12 but surprisingly there could be a few hidden features that you probably don't know about. We did a survey to find out.
Most people don't know about Guest Mode
In a SlashGear survey, we asked participants to let us know some of the hidden features they didn't realize were available on their Android phones. Out of the 592 U.S. respondents we surveyed, 34.80% said they didn't know their Android smartphones had a guest mode designed to protect their privacy while someone else is using it. In addition to that, 20.27% didn't have a clue that you could automatically disable your lock screen while you're at home, and 17.91% didn't know about the one-handed mode that makes it easier to control your phone without straining your finger.
Did you also know that you can split the screen of your Android smartphone and run apps side by side? Well, 17.40% of the people we polled didn't know about that cool feature. However, most respondents were aware that you can increase the text and image visibility of your Android smartphone, considering that only 9.63% of the people we asked didn't know about it. Beyond that, there are other hidden features on your Android smartphone that you probably don't know about. It's time to find out!