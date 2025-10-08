5 Ways To Restart Your Android Device Without Using The Power Button

Restarting an Android device is easy: you press the power button in combination with either the volume up or down button, and tap Restart in the power menu. But what if one of those buttons isn't working? It's not unusual for the power button or volume buttons on an Android device to stop working unexpectedly, especially if it's an older model.

When this happens, though, it disrupts a crucial function: the ability to turn the device off and on. This becomes a major inconvenience when your device runs into an issue and you need to perform a quick reboot to resolve it. Thankfully, there are multiple ways to restart an Android device — whether it's from Google, Samsung, OnePlus, or any other manufacturer — without using the power button. These methods also come in handy if you're having difficulty pressing the power and volume button combination or feel too lazy to do it.