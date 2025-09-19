How To Reboot Your Android Phone (Even Without A Power Button)

Android phones and tablets come in all shapes and sizes, and they're often among the best smartphones on the market. However, even the best tech still runs into issues sometimes. A reboot is usually the first troubleshooting step for the most common Android problems, whether your device is running slowly, encountering errors, or otherwise behaving improperly. But what do you do when the physical power button doesn't turn off the phone?

These days, it's common for the power button to not turn the phone off, but that doesn't mean your phone is broken. It will usually sleep and wake the device, but a long press may bring up a smart assistant app like Google Gemini, a payment app like Google Wallet, or trigger another function entirely. That's convenient when you need to quickly look up the weather or pay for coffee, but it's a headache when you actually need to reboot the phone.

Thankfully, there are several ways to restart your Android phone via alternative means. To make up for the power button's function changes, the most popular Android devices have power shortcuts built into their software. In the most uncommon troubleshooting situations, you may need to move on to more extreme methods, but software solutions will work for most people. Here's how to restart your Android phone, even without the power button.