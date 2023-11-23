12 Of The Most Common Android Problems (And How To Troubleshoot Them)

Mobile operating systems, in general, are a lot more stable than they were 10 years ago. Back then, any manner of things could happen, and the fixes would take forever to implement — especially for Android owners. Fortunately, these days, Android has things like Project Mainline to send updates more consistently, and many manufacturers have improved their update timelines. As such, most major issues are typically fixed relatively quickly, at least if you own a phone from Samsung or Google where updates come much more quickly than they used to.

Unfortunately, even with all the good news, there are some things that can go wrong. For example, plenty of people forget their lock screen PIN or pattern and can't figure out how to get into the phone or factory reset it so they can use it again. These things happen and it's not really anybody's fault.

In general, Android issues tend to be temporary problems that are relatively easy to solve. Of course, there are a handful of things you can do to prevent your Android phone from slowing down in the first place, but troubleshooting modern smartphone issues isn't so bad. For the most part, people experience lag, battery drain, and connectivity problems most often, but some other, less common issues can pop up from time to time. Let's get these issues fixed so you can be on your way.