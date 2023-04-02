Easy Ways To Fix When Your Android Phone Isn't Receiving Texts From iPhones

Android and iOS devices have never exactly gotten along. Sure, the actual user experience for everyday users is nearly identical now, but that doesn't mean there aren't some technical hiccups in a mixed group of Android and iOS users. One of the most common issues is messages being lost when texting between Android and iOS devices.

While compatibility between the two systems is a lot better than it used to be, there are still some issues like this. This issue partially exists because Apple doesn't want to make an iMessage app for Android. In fact, aside from services like Apple Music and Apple TV, there are no Android equivalents to native iOS apps.

While you could use any other popular chat app, texting still remains a very popular way to stay in touch with friends and family. Luckily, fixing this messaging issue is pretty simple now, and there are several ways to fix when your Android Phone isn't receiving texts from iPhones. Here are some of the ways you can do it.