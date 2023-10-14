Android Users Can Make Their Own iPhone 15 Style Action Button: Here's How

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models come with several upgrades over the iPhone 14 Pro, including a more powerful A17 Pro chipset, better cameras, and USB-C, but their most underrated feature is the new Action Button. The Action Button replaces the mute switch that has been a standard feature on iPhones for years. While a long-press of the Action Button will let you switch between ring and silent modes, you can also program it to do pretty much anything, such as switch to a Focus mode, open the camera, turn on the flashlight, and run a shortcut of your choice.

While the Action Button offers a high level of customizability that's unusual for the iPhone, it's not an entirely original idea. The Side key/Bixby key on Samsung Galaxy devices can be remapped, letting you specify long press and double press actions. Even Asus has offered a separate programmable Smart Key on its Zenfone smartphones for years. Not all Android phones offer this feature, though, so if you want the convenience of an Action Button on your current device, there is a workaround. All you need to do is download an app.